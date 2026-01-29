What families should know as Yuma County issues whooping cough alert

The Yuma County Public Health Services District has issued an alert for pertussis, a disease commonly known as whooping cough.

As of Friday, Jan. 23, the department noted that there has been one confirmed case and seven probable cases in the county.

"Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory infection that can be transmitted through respiratory droplets that is produced by coughing or sneezing, and as many other respiratory infections, pertussis follows, like, a seasonal pattern. So we usually see more cases around this time of the year," said Cynthia Espinoza, an epidemiologist for YCPHSD.

Who's At Risk

Although it's not unusual for this time of year, whooping cough can be especially dangerous for infants.

"The most vulnerable population are infants under the year of one, especially those too young that cannot be fully vaccinated, and also pregnant women, older adults and people with weak immune systems," Espinoza confirmed.

Whooping cough can cause serious and sometimes deadly complications in babies and young children. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control report that about 1 in 3 babies younger than 1 year old who contract whooping cough need hospital care. The younger they are, the likelier they are to need it.

Infants who need hospital care can have trouble breathing or pneumonia as well. Less commonly, they may have convulsions or encephalopathy.

"Even though these are some cases that we usually see around this time, that’s why we take this seriously because whopping cough can be dangerous for babies," Espinoza said. "The good news about this condition is that it's preventable through vaccination. So obtain up-to-date vaccination and seeking early care if a cough lasts for more than a week. It really makes a difference."

Prevent Spread through Vaccination

To protect against the spread of pertussis, the CDC recommends a five-dose series of the DTaP vaccine for children ages 7 and under. This vaccine protects against pertussis as well as diphtheria and tetanus. The CDC also recommends a single dose of the Tdap vaccine at 11 to 12 years of age.

Espinoza explained that the five doses are recommended at 2 months, 4 months, 6 months, 1 year and at any point from 4 to 6 years old. If they've missed a dose, catching up is still possible. The CDC page on diphtheria vaccines offers specific information for catching up depending on age here.

Since pertussis is highly contagious and especially common in infants and children, Arizona requires diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus immunization for entry to K-12 schools.

Data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows that an average of 94.1% of Yuma County children in childcare, kindergarten and 6th grade during the 2024-2025 school year were fully immunized against diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus.

Data from Arizona Department of Health Services Immunization rates for children in child care, Kindergarten and 6th grade in Yuma and La Paz counties.

Although there is no active pertussis alert for La Paz County, KAWC listeners in La Paz may be interested to know that an average of 90.1% of La Paz County children in childcare, kindergarten and 6th grade during the 2024-2025 school year were fully immunized against diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus.

Espinoza said that Yuma County Public Health doesn't focus as much on the numbers, however, since "even small gaps of unvaccinated people can allow pertussis to spread. That's why we encourage everyone to share vaccination status and stay up to date on the vaccines, which is the best way to prevent it."

For those who cannot be vaccinated, she says it's especially important for everyone to be mindful.

"I think this will be like a community effort to stay home if sick to avoid spreading infection, especially for those that cannot get vaccinated," she said. "This is a community effort because vaccinated adults—it protects babies and it protects anyone that cannot get the vaccine."

Symptoms and When to Seek Help

"It often starts like a common cold. you know, like a runny nose, mild cough, low fever, and then after one or two weeks, the cough becomes severe. Sometimes it's followed by vomiting or sometimes they do have the classic whoop sound," Espinoza said. "And infants may not cough at all, but they may have those spaces that they stop breathing or they turn blue."

The coughing fits typically begin after one to two weeks and involve a high-pitched "whoop" sound when inhaling after a fit. The CDC characterizes these fits as rapid, violent and uncontrolled.

But it's important to note that some cases of pertussis don't involve coughing. According to the CDC, "many babies with whooping cough don't cough at all. Instead, they may have apnea (life-threatening pauses in breathing). The apnea may cause cyanosis (to turn blue) or they may struggle to breathe."

For some infants, whooping cough may seem like a common cold for the entire illness.

CDC Recovery from pertussis, or whooping cough, can take weeks to months.

Espinoza shared that the general recommendation is to seek healthcare early. If you or your child have had a cough for more than a week or if you suspect contact with someone who has pertussis, go see your doctor.

"I think the message is ... pertussis is preventable," she said. "Vaccines save lives, especially the babies, the infants. So if you have any doubts about being sick or having pertussis, seek early care because it will make a big difference, and stay home if you're sick."

Although accessing health care may be more difficult for some families, there are resources to help seek care. First Things First's Yuma Resource Guide offers a variety of information while the Arizona Children's Action Alliance offers a guide focused on health care resources for low income and uninsured families.

For families looking to vaccinate their kids, the Yuma County Public Health Services District offers immunization services. For children 18 and under, there's a $10 (cash only) visit fee, but no child will be turned away for inability to pay.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

