Sen. Kelly talks with Somerton business owner about impacts of tariffs

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 2, 2026 at 7:00 AM MST
U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, left, speaks with Jose Yepez, owner of Yepez Automotive and former mayor in Somerton, Ariz. in Yuma County, and mechanic Pablo Castro on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly met with a small business owner in Somerton this past Friday afternoon to discuss how Trump tariffs are impacting his auto repair shop business.

Sen. Kelly met with Jose Yepez, the owner of Yepez Automotive and former mayor of Somerton. Yepez told Kelly that the cost for many auto parts is up 10 to 15 percent.

Kelly said he will continue to fight for Arizona small business owners like Yepez in the Senate.

While he was in Yuma County, the senator also visited produce fields with farmers and farmworkers during harvest and met with local elected officials at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma. Sen. Kelly also met with supporters in Somerton.

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from Sen. Kelly and Jose Yepez, the owner of Yepez Automotive in Somerton.
