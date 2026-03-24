Gadsden seeks input on Chávez name change / Gadsden pide opinión sobre cambio de nombre de Chávez

(Esta historia también está disponible en español más abajo.)

After a New York Times investigation brought sexual abuse allegations to light, individuals are now reconsidering their views of United Farm Workers co-founder César Chávez.

This news has been especially significant for Yuma County, where Chávez was born and passed away. Streets, city and school buildings have been named after Chávez , but that may change.

The Gadsden Elementary School District in San Luis is holding a special governing board meeting this Thursday, March 26 at 6 p.m.

This meeting will involve a public hearing to consider changing the names of César Chávez Elementary School and the César Chávez Activity Center at San Luis Middle School.

Members of the public will be able to attend and speak for up to three minutes each on the subject. Translation and interpretation services will be available, too.

Since the meeting is solely being held for discussion and information, no action will be taken on this day. Rather, any action that the board may take will take place in a future governing board meeting date.

Thursday’s meeting will be held at the Gadsden District Administrative Office, located at 1350 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd in San Luis, Ariz.

Folks wanting to listen in can also stream live on Facebook and YouTube by looking up the district's account, @GESD32.

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

Versión en español:

Tras una investigación del New York Times que sacó a la luz acusaciones de abuso sexual, algunas personas están reconsiderando su opinión sobre César Chávez, cofundador de United Farm Workers.

Esta noticia ha sido especialmente relevante para el condado de Yuma, donde Chávez nació y falleció. Calles y edificios municipales y escolares han sido nombrados en su honor, pero eso podría cambiar.

El Distrito Escolar Primario de Gadsden, en San Luis, llevará a cabo una reunión especial de la mesa directiva este jueves 26 de marzo a las 6 p.m.

La reunión incluirá una audiencia pública para considerar el cambio de nombre de la Escuela Primaria César Chávez (César Chávez Elementary) y del Centro de Actividades César Chávez en la Escuela Secundaria San Luis (San Luis Middle School).

Los miembros del público podrán asistir y hablar durante un máximo de tres minutos cada uno sobre el tema. También habrá servicios de traducción e interpretación disponibles.

Dado que la reunión se llevará a cabo únicamente para discusión e información, no se tomará ninguna decisión ese día. Cualquier acción que la mesa directiva pudiera tomar se realizará en una futura reunión.

La reunión del jueves se llevará a cabo en la Oficina Administrativa del Distrito Gadsden, ubicada en 1350 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd en San Luis, Ariz.

Quienes deseen escuchar también podrán ver la transmisión en vivo por Facebook y YouTube buscando la cuenta del distrito, @GESD32.

La cobertura de este artículo es posible gracias a una subvención del Arizona Local News Foundation.

