YUHSD specialist honored for work supporting students with disabilities

The Yuma Union High School District is celebrating a state award for one of its very own, Kacie Baker.

Baker, a transition services specialist, recently received the 2026 Arizona Educator Secondary Transition Services Award.

This award is presented by the Arizona Department of Education’s Exceptional Student Services (ESS) department and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Conference Planning Committee.

Each year, only two educators earn the award. According to YUHSD, Baker was nominated specifically for her work in connecting students with disabilities and their families to community and state resources. This work, she said, is the biggest part of her job in supporting a successful transition out of high school.

“Although I am the one receiving this award, it is a testament to the individuals throughout our district and community who work together every day,” Baker said. “Without collaboration and teamwork, none of us would be successful. As the parent of a child with disabilities, I also bring a personal perspective that helps me better understand and empathize with the experiences of the families I support.”

Baker told KAWC that her work entails attending IEP meetings across all schools within YUHSD. IEP stands for Individualized Education Program, and it’s a legal plan created by schools along with parents to outline the support and services their child will receive. These plans are meant to accommodate a student with disabilities’ needs so that they can successfully learn and flourish in school.

In addition to overseeing IEPs throughout the district, Baker helps plan and coordinate a community transition fair.

“Last year, we had nearly 200 attendees come to learn about agencies and businesses and how they might support or help individuals with disabilities,” she said.

Baker also co-chairs the Yuma Area Community Practice, a collaborative group that meets monthly to collaborate, develop and coordinate transition services. This group includes community members, educators, agencies, business members and statewide representatives.

Her work inside and outside the district in supporting students are why she stood out to her peers as a worthy nominee.

“The impact Kacie makes is evident in the trust she builds with families and the positive outcomes she helps create for students,” YUHSD Director of Student Services Victoria Doiron said. “Her compassion, enthusiasm, and unwavering commitment to helping others set her apart. Her efforts have made a lasting impact on our community, and she is truly deserving of this recognition.”

Baker will be receiving her award and proper recognition in August at the Arizona IDEA conference.

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Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

