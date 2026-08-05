Cibola, Kofa high schools resume in-person classes after AC repairs

Both Cibola and Kofa high schools are resuming in-person instruction this week after air conditioning repairs necessitated campus closures on the first day of classes.

Cibola High School families were notified Tuesday morning that students would need to return home and attend classes virtually due to an unexpected air conditioning failure. Later that day, the Yuma Union High School District announced that students would be able to resume in-person instruction Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Kofa High School families had to wait longer, however.

YUHSD informed parents via ParentSquare Tuesday that the backup chiller's installation was completed and air conditioning was cooling the school. The district allowed an additional 24 hours for classrooms to reach safe and comfortable temperatures.

On Wednesday, the district provided another update, notifying families that the air conditioning worked as expected overnight and through Wednesday morning.

Subsequently, Kofa High School has been cleared to resume in-person instruction Thursday, Aug. 6.

"Thank you to the facilities team for their work to resolve this situation and in ensuring the safety of our students and staff," the message read.

Kofa families have also been reminded to be aware that Avenue A will be closed between Parkview Loop and the north entrance to Smucker Park, near Solana Drive.

YUHSD recommends families affected by the closure to allow for extra time commuting to and from school. Commuters are encouraged to access Avenue A from 32nd Street or Palmcroft Drive instead.

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Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

