Air conditioning repairs move Kofa High School’s first day of classes online

Kofa High School students will spend their first day of classes at home this school year as the campus will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 4, for air conditioning repairs.

In a ParentSquare communication, Yuma Union High School District Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten informed parents that Kofa students will need to attend class virtually using the Canvas Learning Management System.

“We are installing a temporary chiller to keep the school cool until a permanent replacement can be installed,” Patten told KAWC. “The expectation is that the temporary chiller will be up and running by Wednesday. The permanent replacement should take several months to be fully installed.”

The campus has experienced other air-conditioning problems this summer. On June 15, Kofa announced on Facebook that its offices were being relocated to another part of campus because of air-conditioning issues.

Asked about the repair timeline, Patten said “situations like this can take time to coordinate.”

“Our facilities team and Kofa and district administrators have worked diligently with the Arizona School Facilities Division (SFD) to find a solution,” he said. “The timing is not ideal, but we believe the problem will be resolved with the installation of the new chiller.”

If the temporary chiller is operational as expected, in-person classes will resume Wednesday.Families can expect an update on the school’s status by 2 p.m. Tuesday through ParentSquare as well as district and school social media accounts.

Out-of-season sports and after-school clubs will not meet Tuesday, but practices and athletic events for fall sports will proceed. YUHSD advised families to watch for communication from their child’s coaches regarding any changes to times or locations.

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Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.