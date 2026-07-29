YUHSD offers free sports physicals Friday ahead of new school year

The Yuma Union High School District, in partnership with Onvida Health, is hosting a no-cost sports physical event this Friday, July 31 — just in time for the new school year.

YUHSD students return to school Tuesday, bringing with it a new season of athletics. This fall’s offerings include football, cross country, volleyball, golf, swim and dive, unified badminton and now girls’ flag football, too.

“It’s been something that the community has worked towards for a while!” said David Robinson, Cibola High School athletic director. “The last two years, the schools had club teams and this will be the first season that it is now under the athletics umbrella and competing within the [Arizona Interscholastic Association].”

The AIA is Arizona’s governing body for high school athletics and activities, overseeing competition among its member schools.

“They actually require a yearly physical to participate in sports, and that's for various reasons, including insurance, catastrophic insurance, and we do understand the burden on the pocket of our families,” Robinson said. “That's why we do offer the two no-cost [physical events]. I know other clinics around the area — especially this time around the year — they offer, at very low cost, physicals as well.”

YUHSD held a free sports physical clinic in May this year, but Friday offers another opportunity for families who missed it. The event runs from 3:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cibola High School. Robinson recommends showing up early since the clinic is limited to the first 180 student-athletes.

“There is a cap — 180 athletes,” he said. “So the first 180 are free, and then we cap it just because of how long it takes to go through the process for the doctor, for all the examinations and for the doctor's time. So it's a great opportunity for families to get out there, but I do suggest getting there early.”

This event is open to all YUHSD student-athletes, but take note that parents/guardians must be in attendance. Families can access the physical forms prior to the event here .

According to YUHSD, exams will be conducted by Onvida Sports Medicine Fellowship Program Director Dr. Ryan Zerr and other medical residents.

Physicals completed at the event will remain valid throughout the 2026-27 school year.

With the new school year beginning, Robinson said the district is looking forward to welcoming athletes back and expanding its sports offerings.

“The excitement of having the kids back on campus, having sports — sports is just an extension of academics,” he said. “Obviously, we're all academic institutions, but it provides something else for kids to look forward to and it provides teachers to look forward to something, staff members to look forward to something.”

Previewing the new school year, Robinson noted that the district has a big tournament for girls’ soccer in the winter and now a boys’ tournament as well.

“We have all kinds of stuff coming not only in the fall, but the winter and then eventually in the spring,” he said. “So yeah, it's an exciting time to be a student in YUHSD.”

For more information on sports physicals or district athletics, Robinson recommends contacting the athletics office at your student’s school.

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Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

