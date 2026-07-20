YUHSD registration for 2026-2027 begins this week

The 2026-2027 school year is almost here, and for high schoolers, that means it's about time for registration.

Starting this week, the Yuma Union School District will hold registration events at all seven of its schools. These events are separated by cohorts and will take place at each campus.

Below are the registration days and times for each cohort:

REGISTRATION HOURS

Thursday, July 23

Seniors (Cohort 2027) 12 – 3 p.m. (Last Names A-L) 3 – 6 p.m. (Last Names M-Z)

Monday, July 27

Sophomores (Cohort 2029) 12 – 3 p.m. (Last Names A-L) 3 – 6 p.m. (Last Names M-Z)

Friday, July 24

Juniors (Cohort 2028) 12 – 3 p.m. (Last Names A-L) 3 – 6 p.m. (Last Names M-Z)

Tuesday, July 28

Freshmen (Cohort 2030) 12 – 3 p.m. (Last Names A-L) 3 – 6 p.m. (Last Names M-Z)



Additional registration information and forms are available on the registration section of YumaUnion.org.

A few other notes from YUHSD:



Families who completed online enrollment for their freshmen don't need to complete forms again, but they'll still be expected to attend in-person registration to complete the final steps in the process.



Parents registering siblings entering different grades can come on a single day and register everyone at the same time. No need to make an extra trip.



Vista High School students can come register at any of the dates and times listed above. There's no separation by cohort required.

Students who are new to district and haven't completed the enrollment process will need to contact the school they plan to attend and set up an appointment. Documents and enrollment info can be found here.

In order to expedite the process and save a little time in line, YUHSD recommends paying any fees you might have online. To do this, families can pay on their school website through MySchool Bucks. If paying online, however, be sure to bring a printed receipt.

Per YUHSD, returning students should be prepared to:

· Verify parent/guardian residency

· Pay picture ID fee ($20). All students are required to have an ID while on campus.

· Pay course fees at the webstore.

· Pay for any equipment that was not returned the previous year.

The first day of school at YUHSD is Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.

Classes begin at 7:40 a.m. at Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa, Somerton and Yuma high schools. San Luis High School starts classes at 7:30 a.m. and Vista High School starts classes at 8:30 a.m.

For more info, visit yumaunion.org.

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Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

