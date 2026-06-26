YUHSD student photography exhibit opens at Yuma Art Center

This summer, the Yuma Art Center is housing some local youth photography as part of a partnership with the Yuma Union High School District.

The artwork can be found upstairs in a hallway. Titled "3-Way Exposure," the gallery features images taken by level three advanced photography students from Kofa, San Luis and Cibola high schools.

“The Yuma Art Center is glad to collaborate with Kofa, San Luis, and Cibola High schools to highlight the incredible talent of our young local artists,” said City of Yuma Gallery and Public Art Coordinator Kristyn K. Trujillo. “Alongside events like our annual Children’s Festival in April, this exhibition gives students an additional moment to share their art in a professional gallery setting. It’s a chance to recognize their talent and support Yuma’s next generation of artists.”

The gallery is currently open to the public, with a reception tonight from 6-8 p.m. to celebrate the students' work.

The students of the hour include:



Jacob Bonillas from Cibola

Andrea Estrada, Maryjo Martinez, Francisco Perez and Abraham Rios from Kofa

Ximena Diaz, Raul Lara, Amanda Madrigal and Gloria Reyna from San Luis

Kofa photography teacher Adrianne Comstock explained the gallery was a final project for her students. Through the reception, students will not only showcase their skills but also personally interact with the community.

“This is an opportunity they have earned in their three years as photography students at Cibola, Kofa and San Luis, so we are very proud to support them as they grow into young professionals," she said. "The Art Center has been very gracious in working with us to make this happen for these students.”

While the reception takes place tonight, the gallery will be on display now through Aug. 21. The Yuma Art Center's hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

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Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

