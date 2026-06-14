Gosar announces House panel advances Yuma Proving Ground land bill

A U.S. House committee has approved legislation that would set aside additional federal land near Yuma Proving Ground for military testing and training operations.

The House Natural Resources Committee voted to advance H.R. 8686, known as the Yuma Defense Readiness Act, during a committee markup. The bill was introduced by Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar, whose congressional district includes the military installation.

According to Congressman Gosar, the measure would authorize the withdrawal and reservation of about 22,000 acres of federal land adjacent to Yuma Proving Ground. Supporters say the land designation would help expand the facility's safety buffer, support military readiness and improve public safety in surrounding areas.

Yuma Proving Ground is a major military testing and training site in western Arizona. Gosar said the installation generates more than $1.1 billion in economic activity for the region and plays a key role in testing next-generation defense technologies.

In a released statement, Gosar said the bill would strengthen military capabilities while establishing clearer boundaries between military operations and nearby communities.

House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Bruce Westerman also voiced support for the legislation. In a statement, Westerman said the measure would help preserve land needed for military testing and training while reducing potential conflicts with nearby development.

The legislation next heads to the full House of Representatives for consideration. If approved by the House, it would still require Senate approval and Trump's signature before becoming law.