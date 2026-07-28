Yuma Dems say GOP gov. candidate Biggs' votes raising costs in Arizona

Some Yuma Democratic leaders on Monday said Republican gubernatorial candidate and Congressman Andy Biggs supports what they call a "cost-hiking economic agenda."

Charlene Fernandez, the Arizona Democratic party chair, and Yuma County District 4 Supervisor Tony Reyes said Biggs has directly caused all-time high grocery, gas and healthcare prices through his votes in Washington.

"Because of Andy Biggs, diesel prices hit all time-highs, driving up shipping costs, supply chain costs and the price of food across the nation.," said Fernandez, who is also a former state lawmaker from Yuma. "His tariff agenda is threatening agricultural exports and putting 7,500 Arizona agricultural jobs directly at risk. That is threatening the livelihoods of our local ag workers and growers."

Biggs won the Republican primary last week to challenge Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs in November over Congressman David Schweikert and other candidates.

In a statement to KAWC, Drew Sexton,a senior advisor for the Biggs campaign said "Katie Hobbs, who remains under criminal investigation for a corruption scandal, has spent her entire career trying to raise taxes on Arizona families and businesses. From her push to double the state gas tax to vetoing the No Tax on Tips and Overtime bill three different times, she’s done nothing but make life more expensive for Arizonans. Voters know Andy Biggs has worked for pro-growth tax reform in his time as Senate President and in Congress, and they’re ready to see him eliminate the state income tax as their next Governor.”

Hobbs and Biggs have both made recent trips to Yuma. The governor was here last week where she met with the owners of the Chile Pepper restaurant and then with supporters at the Copper State Victory Office in Yuma. Hobbs was joined by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, Yuma County Supervisor Board Chairman Martin Porchas and Yuma City Councilmember Carol Smith.

Rep. Biggs met with voters in San Luis and Yuma in May. At that time, Congressman Biggs told KAWC Hobbs' policies are to blame for higher prices. Many financial experts are saying the current roller coaster of gas prices are due to the ongoing war in Iran.

"We've got to quit being dependent on gas from California," Biggs said. "We need to make sure we get pipelines built from Texas coming over our way because that's where we'll get cheaper gas."

"This governor (Hobbs), a Democrat, failed to actually request a waiver on the exotic blends from California," he said. "Those blends cost us 50 to 60 cents per gallon (more) at the pump."

At the Monday meeting, Yuma Supervisor Reyes said it's a simple matter for him.

“I am here today because my job is to put Arizona and Yuma County first, but Andy Biggs continues to put Washington politics ahead of our community," Reyes said. "If you’ve been to any grocery store, you know that inflation is a reality, it is a reality for shoppers in Arizona, it is a reality for shoppers anywhere. When Andy Biggs talks about “no inflation,” he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

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Stay tuned to KAWC for more on the 2026 Arizona governor's race between Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs and Republican Congressman Andy Biggs as well as other races in Yuma and La Paz counties and Arizona.