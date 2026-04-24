San Luis teacher named Arizona Teacher of the Year, advances to national competition

Arilene Gaxiola, an 8th grade math teacher at San Luis Middle School, is this year’s Arizona Teacher of the Year for Teachers of Tomorrow.

Teachers of Tomorrow is an alternative teacher certification provider, and each year they name a national teacher of the year. The process begins with selecting finalists from participating states — each nominated by a principal or field supervisor.

“I am proud and deeply thankful for this recognition,” Gaxiola said. “As a teacher, I strive to create a classroom where students feel safe, respected and not afraid to take risks in their learning. I want every student to feel valued, supported and capable of success, and this recognition will continue to push me to build a classroom where students feel challenged, encouraged and proud of what they can achieve.”

As Arizona’s teacher of the year, Gaxiola has received a $500 award to use for her classroom or professional growth. And she’s now in the running for the title of National Teacher of the Year. If she wins the title, she’ll receive a $5,000 award.

In her submission, she wrote she’d use the award to better support her students. As an 8th grade math teacher, she explained she sees students facing plenty of challenges .

“Many of my students are English language learners and newcomers to the United States. They come from families who work long hours in the fields and often face challenges beyond the classroom. Because of this, I want to create an environment where they feel valued, supported, and capable of success,” she wrote.

Gaxiola hopes to incorporate more hands-on and engaging math activities that connect learning to real life so her students can understand the concepts in deeper and more meaningful ways.

Since her recognition, the Gadsden Elementary School District has expressed pride in Gaxiola’s accomplishment.

“Arilene is an outstanding educator who leads with heart, dedication and a strong belief in the success of every student,” said Superintendent Lizette Esparza. “This recognition celebrates the impact she makes each day in her classroom and highlights the exceptional work taking place at San Luis Middle School and across our district.”

Community members who would like to vote for Gaxiola as National Teacher of the Year can do so at https://tinyurl.com/ArileneGaxiola . Voting is open now through Monday, April 27.

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.