AWC concert marks America’s 250th with tribute to service members and veterans

America’s 250th birthday is here, and tonight, Yuma community members are coming together to celebrate with a special semiquincentennial concert, free to the public.

Arizona Western College’s Visual and Performing Arts Department is inviting the community to enjoy performances by the AWC Community Band and AWC Choirs.

“During this event, we will recognize those that have served and continue to serve this county faithfully,” said Dr. Deltrina Grimes, choir conductor. “We will share some familiar music and a few pieces that may not be as familiar. Join us as we celebrate the diversity and strengths that make our country an exceptional place to live and grow.”

Special event highlights will include performances of “Star Spangled Banner,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “Armed Forces - The Pride of America,” which represents each branch of the United States military.

“This is such a wonderful opportunity for people from the community to come and be inspired by patriotic music,” said Nancy Blitz, who is performing in the choir. “And being a part of this has been a real joy for me personally. I have not participated in a choir since I was a very young adult and I'm not so young anymore!”

The concert will have a more unique setup since it combines students and volunteers from the Yuma community at large. Dr. Shawn Pollard, who is conducting the band, said that each musical project is different, largely because of the people involved.

“We don't normally have an active music program during the summer, so this is a special event and we have people who, in many cases, don't have time to perform with the groups during the school year,” he said.

Rehearsal Preview: "The Star-Spangled Banner" as performed by the AWC Choir Listen • 1:26

The performers come from all walks of life. Some have taught or currently teach band and choir in schools. Others are in junior high, studying these subjects. Some have been involved for decades while others are brand new.

Catherine Jaurigue, for example, has been with the choir for more than 30 years.

“I come from military — my dad, my ex-husband, my son — so this patriotic,” she said. “It brings tears to my eyes and I have to sing in it and that's why I do it.”

Jan Klipfel, on the other hand, is a first-timer.

“It is something that I used to do back home on the Fourth of July,” she said. “We had a program and I sang, so I thought, well, I will do that. So that's what I'm doing.”

For Martin Grovesnor, the concert is especially meaningful because he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 20 years.

“We've been practicing twice a week, which is a lot because a lot of people have jobs and have other lives,” he said. “But it's those who are dedicated and want to come out because of the special occasion. They make the effort to come, so that's what's important.”

One common thread between the performers, however, has been their excitement to honor the U.S. military and its veterans. And that’s something special that American Legion Post #19 Commander Walt Blakesley says people will have to come witness for themselves.

Blakesley will be part of the honor guard presenting the nation’s colors, and it’s a role he takes seriously.

“I'm a Vietnam veteran. We're part of that bunch that didn't get appreciated, and this is a way to give back even more than we did while we were in the service,” he said. “It's just — it's in our blood. We can't get rid of it.”

The concert is free to the public and will be held tonight, July 2, at 6 p.m. in the AWC Schoening Conference Center.

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Note: Arizona Western College is KAWC's license holder.

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.