As Yuma students return to class, Back to School Rodeo eases supply costs

It's the first day of classes in the Crane Elementary School District, making it the first district in Yuma County to welcome students back for the new school year. For many Yuma families, however, getting children ready for that first day came with a hefty price tag. Earlier this month, the City of Yuma’s Back to School Rodeo at the Yuma Civic Center offered free school supplies and other resources to help ease those costs.

“When we saw this event happening, we were kind of saved,” said Krystle Beal, a local mother of two. “We’re like, ‘Oh my goodness’ — even all, they literally checked off every single supply that they had on their list, on their supply list, and that is just a huge relief. And I guarantee you, every parent feels that same, same relief now.”

While attending the event, Beal told KAWC that her family's back-to-school shopping list had become daunting.

“They need a notebook for each subject, and each of them have — because they’re in middle school — have seven different subjects, and then you need to have a three-ring binder and then you need to have a calculator and then a scientific calculator for math,” she said. “And then you need to have pens and pencils and colored pencils and markers and glue sticks, and of course, a backpack. Plus the school uniforms and everything!”

Despite clipping coupons and hunting for the lowest prices, the total cost was still too high for Beal’s family.

“So even at the dollar store, we try to find the supplies that I need, and the total amount was over $200! I mean, I know last year we spent half that,” she said. “We shopped on Amazon and Walmart and again, the dollar store is probably the best price and it's still over $200.”

The City of Yuma offered 2,000 backpacks filled with supplies at the rodeo. Children lined up to choose the color of their backpack — a choice they were excited to have.

Afterward, they could walk around the civic center, where schools, nonprofits and other community resources were tabling. The Yuma Police Department was present, offering free child fingerprinting services, and the Yuma County Public Health Services District offered free immunizations as well.

“It's a great resource for our family and the community,” said Rhiannon, another grateful parent. “Giving away the backpacks, the school supplies — it's definitely needed. Some people are struggling in this town, and it's just a great resource.”

Brissa Cabrera, the City of Yuma's special events coordinator, said the Back to School Rodeo has remained popular throughout its 15-year history. Now in its 15th year, the event remains rewarding for the city employees who lend a helping hand.

“We're very excited and proud to be helping all our local families here in Yuma,” she said. “There's a lot of emotional feelings going on when you see these families getting their backpacks, and more than anything, seeing the kids choosing that color of their choice.”

Some backpacks were left over, but they didn’t go to waste.

“When we have backpacks left over, we get together with Yuma PD, and then because we have officers in all our schools here in Yuma districts, they know what schools have the most need,” Cabrera said. “So then we divide those backpacks and take them to those schools that need that extra help.”

The Back to School Rodeo was one of several community efforts to help families prepare for the new school year. Together, those initiatives helped ease the cost of back-to-school shopping for families across Yuma.

