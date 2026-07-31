Where we stand after 2026 primary election in Yuma County and Arizona

We're a little more than one week past the primary election in Arizona. And we have a little more clarity on which candidates will move on to the November ballot.

Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is running for re-election unopposed. She will face the Republican who political experts predicted would win the Republican nomination- Trump-endorsed Congressman Andy Biggs.

Already the two sides are on the attack. In Yuma, some Democratic leaders spoke to reporters Monday. They say Congressman Biggs' voting record is raising costs for Arizonans.

Charlene Fernandez, the Arizona Democratic party chair, and Yuma County District 4 Supervisor Tony Reyes said Biggs has directly caused all-time high grocery, gas and healthcare prices through his votes in Washington.

"Because of Andy Biggs, diesel prices hit all time-highs, driving up shipping costs, supply chain costs and the price of food across the nation.," said Fernandez, who is also a former state lawmaker from Yuma. "His tariff agenda is threatening agricultural exports and putting 7,500 Arizona agricultural jobs directly at risk. That is threatening the livelihoods of our local ag workers and growers."

In a statement to KAWC, Drew Sexton, a senior advisor for the Biggs campaign said "Katie Hobbs, who remains under criminal investigation for a corruption scandal, has spent her entire career trying to raise taxes on Arizona families and businesses. From her push to double the state gas tax to vetoing the No Tax on Tips and Overtime bill three different times, she’s done nothing but make life more expensive for Arizonans. Voters know Andy Biggs has worked for pro-growth tax reform in his time as Senate President and in Congress, and they’re ready to see him eliminate the state income tax as their next Governor.”

In Yuma, if you made it on the ballot, you won. There was one write-in candidate for mayor and two for council but they were not able to defeat those on the ballot.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls won a fourth term, with a big win over write-in challenger Carlos Adams.

For the Yuma City Council, incumbent Councilmember Carol Smith won, followed by Henry Valenzuela and Ron Van Why.

Among the local state legislative races, the Democratic primary for the House in District 23 appears to be the most competitive.

LD 23 includes part of Yuma County. Incumbent Representative Mariana Sandoval will seek re-election in November. She'll be joined by Emilia Cortez. They'll face Republican incumbent Representative Michele Pena and Gary Garcia Snyder in the general election. Voters will choose no more than two candidates.

Somerton Mayor Jerry Anaya won re-election. He'll be joined on that city's council by Jose "Pepe" Moreno.

The remaining two seats will be decided in November between incumbents Juan Castillo and Lorena Delgadillo and challengers Victor Lozano and Brian Lopez.

In San Luis, the mayor's race in November will be between former councilman Matias Rosales and challenger James Allen Jr.

On the council, Erik Luzanilla, who organizes youth programs for Campesinos Sin Fronteras, received the most votes and has won a seat.

Two council seats will be up for grabs in November between incumbent Councilman Javier Vargas, Octavio Ramirez, Ruben Walshe and Luisa Arreola. Current Mayor Nieves Riedel, who ran for a council seat, did not receive enough votes to move to November.

Stay tuned to KAWC for continuing election coverage from Yuma and La Paz counties and Arizona through and after Election Day.