Latest Numbers on COVID-19 in Arizona, Yuma and La Paz Counties

Jan. 18, 2021:

Arizona Total Cases: 679,282 Deaths: 11,265

Yuma County Total Cases: 33,163 Deaths: 633

La Paz County Total Cases: 2,042 Deaths: 46





COVID-19 Resources:

Yuma County Public Health District

La Paz County Public Health District

Arizona Department of Health Services Johns Hopkins COVID-19 dashboard



Daily/Hourly updates below:

Jan 14. @ 3:38 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reports 169 new cases of the COVID-19 virus Thursday and nine additional deaths related to it.

It brings the total number of cases to 31,955 countywide and 610 deaths.

As of 8 a.m. there were 121 patients hospitlaized with the virus at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 30 were in the intensive care unit.

The county has administered 121,412 COVID-19 tests.





Jan. 11 @ 12:16 p.m.

Since Friday, Jan. 8 there have been 31,290 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona and 209 new deaths related to it.

Yuma County added 1,789 new cases since Jan. 8 and four additional deaths related to the virus.

In La Paz County there were 92 new cases reported since Friday and no new deaths.

Jan. 8

Yuma County announced 653 new cases today and 9 more deaths related to the virus.

The total number of cases in Yuma County is 30,365 and the deaths are 574.

As of 8 a.m. this morning, there were 113 patients hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center, 23 COVID patients were in the intensive care unit.

So far the county has administered 118,511 COVID tests.

Jan. 7

Yuma County announced 321 new cases today and 16 more deaths related to the virus.

The total number of cases in Yuma County is 29,712 and the deaths are 565.

As of 8 a.m. this morning, there were 117 patients hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center, 22 COVID patients were in the intensive care unit.

So far the county has administered 117,615 COVID tests.

The age group seeing the highest number of COVID cases are those between the ages of 20-44, they make up 44 percent of the cases countywide

Jan. 6

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 7,206 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 127 deaths linked to the virus.

It brings the total number of cases statewide to 574,680 and deaths to 9,444.

So far the state has adminstered 3,368,064 COVID-19 tests.

Jan. 5

Yuma County announced 56 new cases today and 15 more deaths related to the virus.

The total number of cases in Yuma County is 29,162 and the deaths are 543.

As of 8 a.m. this morning, there were 117 patients hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center, 22 COVID patients were in the intensive care unit.

So far the county has administered 116,807 COVID tests.

The age group seeing the highest number of COVID cases are those between the ages of 20-44, they make up 44 percent of the cases countywide

Jan. 4 at 12:20 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 5,158 new cases of the COVID-19 virus throughout the state and three additional deaths linked to it.

It put the total number of cases at 561,542 and deaths at 9,064.

So far the state has administered 3,330,793 coronavirus tests.

Dec. 29 at 3:26 p.m.

Yuma County announced 122 new cases today and 6 more deaths related to the virus.

The total number of cases in Yuma County is 27,065 and the deaths are 504.

As of 8 a.m. this morning, there were 138 patients hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center, 27 COVID patients were in the intensive care unit.

So far the county has administered 111,926 COVID tests.

The age group seeing the highest number of COVID cases are those between the ages of 20-44, they make up 45 percent of the cases countywide.

Dec.23 @ 8:20 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District announced 323 new cases of the virus Tuesday and 2 deaths that were recorded Dec. 1.

The total number of cases in Yuma County is 25,585 and the deaths are 482.

As of 8 a.m. this morning, there were 163 patients hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center, 24 COVID patients were in the intensive care unit.

So far the county has administered 108,473 COVID tests.

The age group seeing the highest number of COVID cases are those between the ages of 20-44, they make up 45 percent of the cases countywide.





Dec. 22 @ 3:26 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District announced 301 new cases of the virus Tuesday and 15 deaths that were recorded earlier in the month and finally reported by the county.

The total number of cases in Yuma County is 25,262 and the deaths are 480.

As of 8 a.m. this morning, there were 156 patients hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center, 24 COVID patients were in the intensive care unit.

So far the county has administered 108,241 COVID tests.

The age group seeing the highest nummber of COVID cases are those between the ages of 20-44, they make up 45 percent of the cases countywide.

The county's percentage of positive tests is at 29 percent.

Dec. 21 @ 3:48 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reported 861 new cases of the virus since Friday and announced 10 additional deaths that were recorded in early December.

The total number of cases in Yuma County is 24,961 and the deaths are 465.

As of 8 a.m. this morning, there were 153 patients hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center, 21 COVID patients were in the intensive care unit.

So far the county has administered 107,680 COVID tests.

The age group seeing the highest number of COVID cases are those between the ages of 20-44, they make up 45 percent of the cases countywide.

Nov. 11 @ 11:44 a.m.

The La Paz County Health Department announced four new cases of the virus Thursday bringing the total number of cases to 666. They also report 18 total deaths related to the virus.

Nov. 10 @ 5:39 p.m.



The Yuma County Health District announced 159 new cases of the virus Tuesday and no new deaths. It brings the total number of cases to 14,690. the total number of deaths to 363.



Yuma Regional Medical Center reports 52 COVID-19 patients and six in the intensive care unit.



There have been 84,049 tests administered in Yuma County.



There are 657 total cases in La Paz County and 18 deaths.

Nov. 9 @ 4:10 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reports 22 new cases of the virus Monday and no new deaths. The total number of cases is now 14,531. There are 363 reported deaths linked to the virus in Yuma County.

There are 55 COVID patients hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 7 in the intensive care unit according to its daily report to the county.

So far 83,859 COVID tests have been administered countywide.

NOV. 5

Yuma County Health Officials confirmed 118 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death today, bringing the total cases to 14,216.

---

The Yuma County Health District reported 31 new cases of the virus and one additional death. It brings the total number of cases to 12,793 and the total number of deaths to 347. However, the new death reported today was a misidentified death from back on July 23.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, ten patients were hospitalized with the virus at Yuma Regional Medical Center and one was in the intensive care unit.

There have been 73,681 tests administered in Yuma County.





THURSDAY, Sept. 10 at 5:10 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District announced its third day in a row with no new deaths related to COVID-19. The total remains at 330.

However, county health officials did announce seven new cases of the virus, it brings that total to 12,348.

As of 8 a.m., 11 COVID patients were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and seven were in the intensive care unit according to the hospital's daily report.

There are now 525 total cases of the virus in La Paz County according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The total number of deaths remain unchanged at 15.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9 at 4:43 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reported four new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. However, the county did issue a correction to the number of deaths, retracting one of them that was determined to not be a Yuma County resident. It puts the total number of deaths back at 330. The total number of cases countywide is 12,341. As of 8 a.m. 12 COVID patients were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center according to its daily report to the county. 67,590 tests have been administered in Yuma County. La Paz County Health officials announced one additional case of the virus bringing their total to 518. Deaths related to the virus are at 15.

TUESDAY, Sept. 8 at 3:35 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reports seven new cases of the virus and no new deaths. It brings the total number of cases to 12,337. Deaths related to the virus remain at 331. 14 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center as of 8 a.m. this morning and seven were in the intensive care unit, according to the hospital's daily report to the county. 67,562 tests have been administered in Yuma County. The La Paz County Health Department reported 3 new cases of the virus bringing their total to 517. Deaths related to the virus remain at 15.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 1 at 5:21 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District announced 11 new cases of the virus bringing the countywide total to 12,260.

Health officials also reported two new deaths linked to the virus bringing that total to 323

.

As of 8 a.m., 17 COVID patients were hospitalized and 7 were in the intensive care unit at Yuma Regional Medical Center, according to its daily report to the county.

66,406 tests have been administered throughout Yuma County.

THURSDAY, Aug. 27 at 5:56 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District announced 36 new cases of the virus bringing the countywide total to 12,134.

Health officials also reported four new deaths linked to the virus bringing that total to 315.

As of 8 a.m., 25 COVID patients were hospitalized and 10 were in the intensive care unit at Yuma Regional Medical Center, according to its daily report to the county.

65,233 tests have been administered throughout Yuma County.

The La Paz County Health Department announced two additional cases of the virus bringing their total to 498. Deaths linked to the virus in La Paz are at 15.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 26 at 4 p.m.

Yuma County Health announced 16 new cases of the virus and 6 additional deaths related to tit.

TUESDAY, Aug. 25 at 3:52 p.m.

Yuma County Health officials announced 10 new cases of the virus bringing the countywide total to 12,082. There were no new deaths related to the virus reported today. The total number of deaths remains at 305.

As of 8 a.m., 27 COVID patients remain hospitalized and seven were in the intensive care unit at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

64,796 tests have been administered in Yuma County.

The La Paz County Health Department reported one additional death related to COVID-19, it brings that total to 14. Health officials also announced one new case of the virus bringing that total to 496 countywide.

MONDAY, AUG. 24

Yuma County health officials today announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths, bringing the total cases to 12,072, and total deaths to 305.

More than 64,720 tests have been administered in Yuma County.

In La Paz County, 495 cases have been reported.

FRIDAY, Aug. 21 at 5:20 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reported 49 new cases of COVID -19 bringing the countywide total to 12,016. Health officials also announced two additional deaths related to the virus, bringing that total to 305.

As of 8 a.m. 35 COVID patients were hospitalized and 11 were in the intensive care unit at Yuma Regional Medical Center, according to its daily report.

62,187 tests have been administered in Yuma County.

THURSDAY, Aug. 20 at 3:20 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reported 33 new cases of COVID -19 bringing the countywide total to 11,967. Health officials also announced one additional death related to the virus, bringing that total to 303.

As of 8 a.m. 34 COVID patients were hospitalized and 11 were in the intensive care unit at Yuma Regional Medical Center, according to its daily report.

60,012 tests have been administered in Yuma County.





WEDNESDAY, Aug. 19 at 3:24 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reported 17 new cases of COVID -19 bringing the countywide total to 11,934. Health officials also announced two additional deaths related to the virus, bringing that total to 302.

As of 8 a.m. 34 COVID patients were hospitalized and 10 were in the intensive care unit at Yuma Regional Medical Center, according to its daily report.

59,516 tests have been administered in Yuma County.

TUESDAY, Aug. 19 at 4:00 p.m.

Yuma County Health officials announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the total to 300 countywide.

The health district also reported 20 new cases of the virus, it brings that total to 11,917.

As of 8 a.m. 38 COVID patients were hospitalized and 12 were in the intensive care unit at Yuma Regional Medical Center according to the hospital's daily report.

59,111 tests have been administered in Yuma County.

THURSDAY, Aug. 13 at 3:19 p.m.

Yuma County Health Officials reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19, it brings the total to 293 countywide. Health officials also announced 61 new cases of the virus. The total is now 11,728. As of 8 a.m. 57 patients remain hospitalized and 19 in the intensive care unit, according to Yuma Regional Medical Center's daily report. 57,001 tests have been administered in Yuma County. The La Paz County Health Department reports two additional cases of the virus bringing their total to 488. There are 12 total deaths related to the virus in La Paz County.



WEDNESDAY, Aug. 12 at 3:21 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reported one additional death related to the COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 291 today.

Health officials also report 14 new cases of the virus bringing that total to 11,667.

As of 8 a.m., 57 COVID patients were hospitalized and 20 were in the intensive care unit according to Yuma Regional Medical Center's daily report.

56,585 tests have been administered in Yuma County.

The La Paz County Health Department reports six new cases of the virus bringing the total to 486 countywide. 12 residents have died from complications of the virus.

TUESDAY, Aug. 11 at 3:55 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reported four additional death related to the COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 290. It was at 295 yesterday however the health district issued a correction for five deaths that were not county residents.

Health officials also report 29 new cases of the virus bringing that total to 11,653.

As of 8 a.m., 56 COVID patients were hospitalized and 22 were in the intensive care unit according to Yuma Regional Medical Center's daily report.

56,470 tests have been administered in Yuma County.

The La Paz County Health Department has 480 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths related to it.

MONDAY, Aug. 10 at 3:10 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced one additional death related to COVID-19 bringing that total to 291.

The health district also reported 38 new cases of the virus bringing that total to 11,624.

As of 8 a.m. 54 COVID patients were hospitalized and 22 were in the intensive care unit at Yuma Regional Medical Center according to its daily report.

56,383 tests have been administered in Yuma County.

The La Paz County Health Department reports one additional death related to the virus, it brings their total to 12. The total number of cases remains at 476.

FRIDAY, Aug. 7 at 3:13 p.m.

Yuma County Health Officials reported six additional deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 284.

Health officials announced 82 new cases of the virus making that total 11,461. As of 8 a.m., 55 patients were hospitalized and 17 were in the intensive care unit at Yuma Regional Medical Center, according to the hospital's daily report.

55,397 tests have been administered in Yuma County.

La Paz County remains at 477 total COVID cases and 11 deaths relating to it.

THURSDAY, Aug. 6 at 3:28 p.m.

The Yuma County Health Department reported three additional deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 278.

Health officials also announced 60 new cases of the virus bringing that total to 11,379.

As of 8 a.m., 57 COVID patients were hospitalized and 18 were in the intensive care unit at Yuma Regional Medical Center, according to its daily report.

54,968 tests have been administered in Yuma County.

The La Paz County Health Department reports one additional death related to the virus bringing the total to 11. Health officials also announced one additional case bringing the total to 477.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. at 3:20 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reported five additional deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 275.

Health officials also announced 97 new cases of the virus. It brings that total to 13,319.

As of 8 a.m. 58 COVID patients were hospitalized and 18 were in the intensive care unit at Yuma Regional Medical Center, according to the hospital's daily reports.

54,650 tests have been administered in Yuma County.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in La Paz County remain at 476. Health officials report a total of ten deaths related to the virus throughout La Paz County.

TUESDAY, Aug. 4 at 4:22 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reported five additional deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 270.

Health officials also announced 12 new cases of the virus bringing that total to 11,222.



As of 8 a.m., 61 COVID patients were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 19 were in the intensive care unit, according to the hospital's daily reports.

54,242 tests have been administered in Yuma County.

La Paz County has 476 total cases and 10 reported deaths related to the virus according to the county health department.

MONDAY, August 3 at 3:14 p.m.

The Yuma County Health Department reports two additional deaths related to the virus bringing the countywide total to 265.

Health officials also announced 62 new cases of COVID-19 bringing that total to 11,210.

As of 8 a.m., 59 COVID patients were hospitalized and 21 were in the intensive care unit at Yuma Regional Medical Center according to its daily report.

54,123 tests have been administered in Yuma County.

The La Paz County Health Department reports one additional case of COVID-19 bringing their total to 474.

SUNDAY, Aug 2

Yuma County Health District reports 64 new cases of COVID-19. It brings the total to 11,148. Health officials also announce three new deaths related to the virus, bringing that total to 263.

SATURDAY, AUG. 1

Congressman Raul Grijalva said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Grijalva said he is not feeling any symptoms and is in quarantine.

FRIDAY, July 31 at 3:33 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reports seven additional deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 255.

Health officials also announced 120 new cases of the virus bringing that total to 10,896.

As of 8 a.m. 68 COVID patients were hospitalized and 28 were in the intensive care unit at Yuma Regional Medical Center according to its daily report.

52,721 tests have been administered in Yuma County.

La Paz County has one additional case of COVID-19 bringing its total to 469, according to the state health department.

THURSDAY at 3:20 p.m.

The City of Yuma will not host the "Celebrate the Heat Festival" originally scheduled for September 12, 2020. The city has also postponed all downtown festivals in Yuma until further notice.

THURSDAY, July 30 at 3:11 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reports six additional deaths related to the COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 248.

Health officials also announced 105 new cases of the virus bringing that total to 10,776.

As of 8 a.m. 74 COVID patients were hospitalized and 30 were in the intensive care unit at Yuma Regional Medical Center according to the hospital's daily report.

52,258 tests have been administered in Yuma County.

The La Paz County Health Department reports two additional cases in the Parker district. It brings the countywide total to 468.

WEDNESDAY, July 29 at 3:05 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District announced four additional deaths related to the virus bringing the countywide total 242.

Health officials also report 97 new cases of the COVID-19 bringing that total to 10,671.

As of 8 a.m., 75 COVID patients were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 28 were in the intensive care unit according to the hospital's daily report.

51,739 tests have been administered in Yuma County.

The La Paz County Health Department reports one additional death related to coronavirus bringing the total to ten for the county. However, no new cases of the virus were reported today keeping its total at 466.

TUESDAY, July 28 at 3:11 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reports six additional deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 238.

Health officials also announced 128 new cases of the virus. It brings that total to 10,574 for Yuma County.

As of 8 a.m. 79 COVID patients were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center according to its daily report. And 24 COVID patients were in the intensive care unit.

So far 51,405 residents have been tested for coronavirus in Yuma County.

The La Paz County Health Department announced three new cases of the virus bringing its countywide total to 466. So far nine residents in La Paz County have died from complications of the virus.

SUNDAY, JULY 26

Yuma County Health Officials confirmed 211 new cases of COVID-19 today and 6 new deaths, bringing the total cases to 10,299 and total deaths to 227.

La Paz County health officials announced nine new cases for a total of 457. The Colorado River Indian Tribes announced two new COVID-related deaths.

SATURDAY, July 25 at 5:00 p.m.

Yuma County health officials report 211 new cases of the virus bringing the countywide total to 10,147. The health district also announced five additional deaths related to coronavirus bringing that total to 221. As of 8 a.m. this morning 87 patients were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 23 were in the intensive care unit according to the hospital's daily report. 49,701 residents in Yuma County have been tested for the virus. The La Paz County Health Department reports three new cases of COVID-19 on the Colorado River Indian Reservation, it brings the total number of cases on the reservation to 288. The Department of Health and Social Services for the Reservation also reports two deaths related to the virus. In La Paz County the total number of cases pertaining to the virus is at 462 and there have been nine total deaths related to COVID-19 countywide as well.

FRIDAY, July 24 at 3:06 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reports six additional deaths related to the virus bringing the countywide total to 216. Health officials announced 136 new cases of COVID-19 it brings that total to 9,936. As of 8 a.m., 93 patients were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center according to its daily report, and 27 were in the intensive care unit. 20 of the hospital's 46 ventilators were in use. 48,820 residents have been tested for the virus in Yuma County.

THURSDAY, July 23 at 3:05 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reports seven additional deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 210. Health officials announced 82 new cases of the virus bringing that total to 9,800 countywide. As of 8 a.m., 90 COVID patients were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 27 were in the intensive care unit. According to the hospitals daily report, 19 of its 46 ventilators were in use. 48,300 residents in Yuma County have been tested for the virus. In La Paz County, health officials report three additional cases of COVID-19 it brings the total to 448.

WEDNESDAY, July 22 at 3:05 p.m.

The latest report from the Yuma County Health District shows five more deaths related to the virus bringing the countywide total to 203. It comes as new cases of the virus rise by 46 bringing the total to 9,718 in Yuma County.

As of 8 a.m., 87 patients were hospitalized with the virus at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 24 were in the intensive care unit.

48,012 residents in Yuma County have been tested for COVID-19.

TUESDAY, July 21 at 3:44 p.m.

Yuma County Health officials announced 294 new cases of the virus bringing the countywide total to 9,672.

The health district reports six more deaths related to COVID-19 it brings that total to 198.

As of 8 a.m. 102 patients were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 26 were in the intensive care unit.

47,840 residents in Yuma County have been tested for the virus.

MONDAY, JULY 20

Yuma County Health officials announced 77 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 new deaths, bringing the total cases to 9,378 and deaths to 192.

La Paz County health officials have announced 435 cases.

SUNDAY, JULY 19

Yuma County Health Officials confirm 207 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths, bringing the total cases to 9,301 cases and 188 deaths.

La Paz County health officials have reported 434 cases.

SATURDAY, July 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Yuma County health announced 51 new cases of the virus bringing the countywide total 9,094.

Health officials report five more deaths related to the virus, it brings that total to 183.

As of 8 a.m., 114 COVID patients were hospitalized with the virus and 27 were in the intensive care unit.

SATURDAY, JULY 18

Yuma County Health officials confirmed 51 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths today, bringing the total cases to 9,094 cases and 183 deaths.

La Paz County officials announced six new cases today for a total of 434.

FRIDAY, July 17 at 3:34 p.m.

Yuma County has surpassed 9,000 cases of COVID-19.

County health officials today announced 88 new cases, bringing the total cases to 9,043.

Six new coronavirus-related deaths were reported. The total is now 178.

More than 45,370 tests for the virus have been administered in Yuma County.

La Paz County health officials announced six new cases today for a total of 428 cases.

THURSDAY, July 16 at 5:00 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reports seven additional deaths related to the virus bringing the countywide total to 172.

Health officials also announced 101 new cases of the virus bringing that total to 8,955.

As of 8 a.m., 129 patients were hospitalized with the virus and 28 were in the intensive care unit.

22 of the hospital's 46 ventilators were also in use. 668 COVID patients have been discharged from Yuma Regional, however, that doesn't deem them recovered by standards set forth by the Centers for Disease Control, according to the county.

45,087 residents have been tested for the virus in Yuma County.

WEDNESDAY, July 15 at 3:12 p.m.

The Yuma County Public Health District reports six additional deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the total countywide to 165.

Health officials also announced 223 new cases of the virus making that total 8,854. As of 8 a.m.,140 patients were hospitalized with the virus at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 27 were in the intensive care unit. 648 COVID patients have been discharged from Yuma Regional, however, that doesn't deem them recovered by standards set forth by the Centers for Disease Control, according to the county.

44,704 residents have been tested for the virus in Yuma County.

TUESDAY, July 14 at 3:10 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reports seven additional deaths related to COVID-19 it brings the total countywide to 159. Health officials announced 239 cases of the virus bringing the total to 8,631. As of 8 a.m., 144 patients were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 31 were in the intensive care unit. 22 of the hospital's 46 ventilators were in use according to the hospital's daily update to the county. The hospital has discharged 634 COVID patients but that does not deem them recovered by standards set forth from the Centers for Disease Control according to the County. 44,101 residents have been tested for the virus in Yuma County

MONDAY, July 13 at 3:40 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District announced seven additional deaths related to COVID-19, it brings the total countywide to 152. Health officials also report 82 new cases of the virus making that total 8,392. As of 8 a.m. 148 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus at Yuma Regional Medical Center - 34 COVID patients were in the intensive care unit. 22 of the hospitals 46 ventilators were in use this morning. Yuma Regional Medical Center has discharged 604 patients, however that does not deem them recovered by standards set forth from the Center's for Disease Control, according to the county. 43,067 residents in Yuma County have been tested for the virus.

SUNDAY, July 12 at 3:49 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reports six more deaths related to COVID-19 it makes the total 145 countywide.

Health officials announced 162 additional cases of the virus bringing that total to 8,310. As of 8 a.m., 150 patients were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 30 patients were in the intensive care unit. 19 of the hospitals' 46 ventilators were also in use according to YRMC's daily update to the county.

Yuma Regional has discharged 604 patients that were diagnosed with coronavirus, however that does not deem them recovered according to the Centers for Disease Control.

42,768 residents in Yuma County have been tested for the virus.

SATURDAY, July 11 at 4:27 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reports five more deaths related to COVID-19 it makes the total 139 countywide.

Health officials announced 149 additional cases of the virus bringing that total to 8,148. As of 8 a.m., 147 patients were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 32 patients were in the intensive care unit. 20 of the hospitals' 46 ventilators were also in use according to YRMC's daily update to the county.

Yuma Regional has discharged 593 patients that were diagnosed with coronavirus, however that does not deem them recovered according to the Centers for Disease Control.

41,956 residents in Yuma County have been tested for the virus.

FRIDAY, July 10 at 3:36 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 95 new cases of the virus bringing the countywide total to 7,999. The health district reports five additional deaths related to COVID-19 bringing that total to 134. As of 8 a.m. this morning 151 patients were hospitalized and 37 were in the intensive care unit according to Yuma Regional Medical Center. 24 of its 46 ventilators were also in use. 41,281 residents in Yuma County have been tested for the virus.

THURSDAY at 4:00 p.m.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced a new executive order to limit restaurant capacity statewide by 50-percent.

The order also expands daily testing by 35,000 tests per day in July. By August daily testing will increase to 60,000 each day in Arizona.

THURSDAY, July 9 at 3:57 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reports 124 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 7,904. Health officials announce five more deaths related to the virus it brings that total to 129.

As of 8 a.m. 151 patients were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center with the virus and 33 were in the intensive care unit. 24 of the hospital's 46 ventilators were in use as of Thursday.

40,770 residents in Yuma County have been tested for the virus.

WEDNESDAY, at 3:32 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 167 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 7,780.

The health district reports four additional deaths related to the virus, the total is 124

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8 at 9:57 p.m.

Arizona has had more new COVID-19 cases per capita over the last week than any country in the world.

The New York Times has compiled a list of places with the most new coronavirus cases per one million residents over the last seven days.

Arizona topped the list with 3,300. Florida was second with 2,700 and South Carolina third with 2,300.

The highest country on the list is Bahrain in the Middle East with 2,200 cases.

TUESDAY at 5:02 p.m.

The La Paz County Health District announced its seven death related to COVID-19.

TUESDAY, July 7 at 3:20 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reports three additional deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 120.

Health officials announced 168 new cases of the virus; it brings that total 7,613. As of 8 a.m. this morning, 152 patients were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 35 patients were in the COVID intensive care unit. 26 of the hospitals 46 ventilators are in use according to YRMC.

40,031 patients have been tested for the virus in Yuma County.

MONDAY, July 6 at 3:14 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reports 99 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 7,445.

Health officials report three more deaths related to the virus it makes the total 117.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 145 patients were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 36 patients were in the intensive care unit.

39,594 residents have been tested in Yuma County.

SUNDAY, July 5 at 4:41 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District announced 284 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 7,346.

Health officials report four additional deaths related to the virus making the total 114.

SATURDAY, July 4 at 4:00 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 224 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 7,062.

The health district reports three more deaths related to the virus making the total 110.



FRIDAY at 3:13 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced four more deaths related to the virus brining the total countywide to 107.

The health district reports 155 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 6,838.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 137 patients were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 34 patients were in the intensive care unit. 26 of the hospitals 46 ventilators are in use according to YRMC.

37,965 Yuma County residents have been tested for the virus.

FRIDAY, July 3 at 12:24 p.m.

Face masks will not be required in Mohave County, following a vote from their board of supervisors Thursday.

The Kingman Daily Miner reports the board rejected County Public Health Director Denise Burley’s recommendation to require the public to wear face masks in businesses in unincorporated areas of Mohave County on Thursday.

The mayors of the county’s three cities – Kingman, Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City – have already issued proclamations making masks mandatory.

As of Thursday, face masks are mandatory within the Mohave County Public Health Department offices.

Supervisor Hildy Angius, who has recovered from COVID-19, voted against the motion.

THURSDAY, July 2 at 3:10 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reports five more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total countywide to 103.

Health officials announced 185 new cases of the virus, it makes the total 6,683.

137 patients were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center as of 8 a.m. this morning, and 30 patients were in the intensive care unit. 22 of its 46 ventilators are in use according to YRMC.

36,862 residents have been tested for the virus in Yuma County.

WEDNESDAY, July 1 at 3:26 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District announced 273 new cases of the virus bringing the countywide total to 6,498.

Health officials report four more deaths related to the virus bringing the total to 98.

126 patients were hospitalized as of 8 a.m. this morning and 30 patients were in the intensive care unit, according to Yuma Regional Medical Center. 25 of its 46 ventilators are in use according to YRMC.

TUESDAY, June 30 at 3:08 p.m.

330 residents in Yuma County have tested positive for COVID-19 according to the county health district. The total number of cases countywide is 6,225.

Health officials report four more residents have died from the virus making the total 94.

There were 116 patients still hospitalized as of 8 a.m. this morning at Yuma Regional Medical Center. 31 patients with the virus were in the intensive care unit. So far 25 of the hospital's 46 ventilators are in use.

35,237 residents in Yuma County have been tested for coronavirus.

MONDAY 3:39 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey today announced bars, gyms, theaters and water parks throughout Arizona will be closed for the next 30 days in response to the rising numbers of COVID-19.

Ducey also announced the reopening of schools will be delayed until at least Aug. 17.

MONDAY, June 29 at 3:11 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reports four additional deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the total countywide to 90.

Health officials announced 102 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 5,895.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 121 patients were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 28 patients were in the intensive care unit according to the hospital's daily report. 25 of the hospital's 46 ventilators are in use according to YRMC.

34,197 residents in Yuma County have been tested for coronavirus.

SUNDAY, June 28 at 3:44 p.m.

Yuma County Health officials announced five more deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the total to 86 countywide.

Health officials report 113 new cases making the total 5,793 in Yuma County.

34,053 residents in the county have been tested.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 129 patients remained hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 25 of its 46 ventilators were in use. There were 27 patients in the intensive care unit.

SATURDAY, June 27 at 4:23 p.m.

Eight Yuma County Residents have died in the last 48-hours from COVID-19, according to the county's health district. There are now 81 total deaths related to the virus countywide.

Health officials also report 156 new cases bringing the countywide total to 5,680.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 127 patients remained hospitalized and 26 people were in the intensive care unit with the virus.

According to Yuma Regional Medical Center, 24 of its 46 ventilators are in use.

The hospital has discharged 377 patients, but that does not mean they are classified as recovered by Centers for Disease Control standards.

33,208 residents have been tested in Yuma County.





FRIDAY, June 26 at 3:26 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District announced 160 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 5,524.

Health officials report four additional deaths related to the virus, it brings that total to 77.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 130 residents were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center, 24 patients were in the intensive care unit, and 24 of its 46 ventilators were in use according to the hospital.

So far 32,423 Yuma County residents have been tested.





THURSDAY at 3:13 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 233 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 5,364.

Health officials report one additional death related to the virus, it brings that total to 73.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 121 patients remained hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 25 were in the intensive care unit. 21 of its 46 ventilators are in use according to YRMC.

31,616 residents in Yuma County have been tested.

THURSDAY, June 25 at 10:45 a.m.

The La Paz County Health Department reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 298.





WEDNESDAY, June 24 at 3:43 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 191 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 5,131.

Health officials also report three additional deaths related to the virus, that total is now 72.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 120 patients remain hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 22 patients were in the intensive care unit.

22 of its 46 ventilators are in use according to YRMC.

So far, 30,393 Yuma County residents have been tested for the virus.

TUESDAY, June 23 at 4:30 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 184 new cases of COVID-19 today bringing the countywide total to 4,940.

Health officials also report two additional deaths related to the virus, that total is now 69.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 121 patients remain hospitalized with the virus at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 21 of its 46 ventilators are in use. 25 patients were in the intensive care unit.

So far 29,739 residents have been tested for the virus in Yuma County.

MONDAY, June 22 at 3:30 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 152 new cases of the virus bringing the countywide total to 4,756.

Health officials report two additional deaths related to the virus it brings the total to 67.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 119 patients remain hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 20 of its 46 ventilators remain in use at the hospital.

28,679 Yuma County residents have been tested.

SUNDAY, June 21 at 3:08 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 201 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the countywide total to 4,604.

The health district reports two additional deaths related to the virus, it brings that total to 65.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 120 patients remain hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 20 out of its 46 ventilators are in use, according to YRMC.

20 patients were in the intensive care unit as of this morning.

28,134 Yuma County residents have been tested for the virus.

SATURDAY 3:31 p.m.

The Yuma County Health District reported the highest single-day increase in cases Saturday on record, 325 new cases were reported.

It brings the countywide total to 4,403. The health district reported two additional deaths related to the virus bringing that total to 63.

As of 8 a.m., 122 patients were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 17 of its 46 ventilators remain in use, according to the hospital.

According to YRMC 303 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital, however, that doesn't confirm a complete recovery by standards set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.

26,857 residents have been tested for the virus in Yuma County.

SATURDAY 3:23 p.m.

The La Paz County Health Department announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 268.

SATURDAY, June 20 at 3:19 p.m

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,109 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday marking the highest number of cases reported in a single day on record. The total number of cases statewide is 49,798.

FRIDAY 4:20 p.m.

The Yuma City Council has just voted this afternoon to mandate people within city limits to wear a mask in public places. It will only carry with it a civil penalty, not a criminal one nor a misdemeanor.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls said he will be issuing a proclamation tonight.

Similar proclamations have been signed for Yuma County, Somerton and San Luis.

FRIDAY, June 19 at 3:42 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 204 new cases of the virus bringing the countywide total to 4,078.

The health district reports three additional deaths related to the virus, it brings the total to 61.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 119 patients remain hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 19 of its 46 ventilators are in use at the hospital according to YRMC.

There are 21 patients in the intensive care unit as of 8 a.m. this morning as well.

There have been 25,243 Yuma County residents tested for COVID-19.

THURSDAY, June 18 at 3:25 p.m.

Yuma County Health Officials announced another single-day high for cases of COVID-19 in Yuma County.

The health district reports 237 new cases and three additional deaths related to the virus.

It makes the total number of cases countywide 3,874. The total number of deaths related to the virus in Yuma County is 58.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 110 patients remain hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 20 of their 46 ventilators are in use according to YRMC.

24,403 residents have been tested in Yuma County.

THURSDAY, June 18 at 2:26 p.m.

The Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) will require all passengers to wear face coverings on all busses and at all facilities starting Thursday, June 18th at 1:00 p.m.

THURSDAY, June 18 at 10:35 a.m.

The La Paz County Health Department announced seven additional cases of COVID-19. It brings the countywide total to 245.

WEDNESDAY, June 17 at 3:46 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 170 new cases of the virus bringing the countywide total to 3,637.

The health district reports two additional deaths related to the virus, it brings the total to 55.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 98 patients remain hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 19 of their 46 ventilators are in use, according to YRMC.

So far there have been 23,235 tests administered in Yuma County.

WEDNESDAY, June 17 at 3:37 p.m.

Governor Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that local governments can mandate masks and face-covering enforcement throughout their jurisdiction.

TUESDAY, June 16 at 3:16 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announce 63 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 3,467.

The health district reports two additional deaths related to the virus, it brings the total to 53.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 97 patients were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center and 14 of its 46 ventilators were in use.

16 patients remain in the intensive care unit at YRMC.

La Paz County health officials announce 16 new cases of the virus, its brings thier countywide total to 238.

MONDAY, June 15 at 3:18 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 125 new cases of the virus. It brings the countywide total to 3,404.

Health officials also report two more deaths related to the virus in Yuma County making the total 51.

As of 8 a.m., this morning 100 patients were hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center with the virus, and 16 were in the intensive care unit. 15 of the 31 ventilators available at YRMC are currently in use according to the hospital.

In La Paz County, there are a total of 221 cases of COVID-19 reported.

SUNDAY, June 14 at 4:00 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 135 new cases of COVID-19. It brings the countywide total to 3,279. The health district also two additional deaths related to the virus. It brings the total number to 49 in Yuma County.

SATURDAY, June 13

Yuma County has surpassed 3,000 cases of COVID-19. County health officials confirmed 182 new cases and 2 new deaths, bringing the total cases to 3,144 and deaths to 47.

La Paz County health officials announced 4 new cases for a total of 221. A third death was reported.

FRIDAY, June 12

Yuma County health officials announced 177 new cases of the virus. It brings the countywide total to 2,962.

The health district reports 3 additional deaths related to the virus, the total is now 45.

THURSDAY, June 11 at 4:15 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 197 cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 2,785.

The health district also reports three additional deaths related to the virus, the total is now 42.

There are 92 patients hospitalized at Yuma Regional Medical Center as of 8 a.m. Thursday. 21 of the 46 ventilators available at YRMC are in, use according to the hospital.

So far there have been 19,188 tests administered in Yuma County.

WEDNESDAY, June 10 at 3:32 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 139 new cases of the virus. It brings the countywide total to 2,588.

The health district also reports 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19 making the total 39.

There have been 18,173 tests administered throughout Yuma County. As of 8 a.m. this morning 76 patients were hospitalized and 16 of the hospitals 46 ventilators were in use according to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

WEDNESDAY, June 10 at 11:02 a.m.

An employee with the Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) has tested positive for the virus but it isn't confirmed that the exposure happened while on duty, YCAT said. Find out the employee's last day at work here.

TUESDAY, June 9 at 3:40 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 84 more cases of the virus bringing the countywide total to 2,449.

The health district also announced two additional deaths related to the virus, it brings the total to 36.

MONDAY, June 8 at 3:23 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 134 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 2,365.

The health district also reports two additional deaths related to the virus, it brings the total to 34.

So far there have been 17,600 residents tested in Yuma County. As of 8 a.m., there were 86 patients with the virus hospitalized, 20 in ICU, and 13 of 46 ventilators in use at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

SUNDAY, June 7 at 3:22 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 218 more cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 2,231. It marks a new record for single-day cases reported in Yuma County.

The health district also reports three additional deaths related to the virus, the total is now 31.

SATURDAY, June 6 at 5:15 p.m.

Yuma County Health officials confirm 198 new cases of COVID-19 and 4 new deaths, bringing the total cases to 2,013 and 29 deaths.

FRIDAY, June 5 at 3:45 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 172 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths related to the virus.

It brings the total number of cases to 1,815 and deaths to 25.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 91 patients were hospitalized with the virus. 20 are in ICU while 15 of the hospitals 46 ventilators are in use at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

So far there have been 14,129 tests administered in Yuma County.

THURSDAY, June 4 at 3:22 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 123 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths related to the virus Thursday. It brings the total number of cases to 1,643 and puts the death toll at 23.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 88 residents were hospitalized according to Yuma Regional Medical Center. The hospital reports that 20 patients are in ICU and that 14 of their 32 ventilators are in use. So far 146 residents have been discharged from the hospital, according to YRMC.

There have been 13,028 COVID-19 tests administered throughout the county.

WEDNESDAY at 3:06 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 111 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 1,520 Wednesday.

The county also reports two more deaths related to the virus bringing the total to 21.

As of 8 a.m. this morning, 83 residents in Yuma County were hospitalized. There have now been 12, 088 tests administered throughout the county.

WEDNESDAY, June 3 at 9:oo a.m.

The La Paz County Health Department announces 110 total cases throughout the county.

TUESDAY 8:58 p.m.

In Somerton, city officials announced the first positive COVID-19 cases of city employees. The two employees involved have not worked since Thursday. Those who may have worked in close proximity of these individuals have been notified and have received testing. Appropriate disinfection measures have been performed related to these employees’ workplaces.

TUESDAY, June 2 at 3:27 p.m.

Yuma County Health officials confirmed 120 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths today, bringing the total cases to 1,409 and total deaths to 19.

Arizona currently has 21,250 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 941 deaths.

Currently 11,515 Yuma County residents have been tested and 73 Yuma County residents were hospitalized as of 8 a.m. today.

In La Paz County, the Colorado River Indian Tribes reported four new cases today from testing at the Parker Indian Health Center. The county total is 110. Eighty one of these cases are from the CRIT community.

MONDAY June 1 at 3:16 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 152 new cases of the virus marking a new high for most cases of COVID-19 reported in a day.

It brings the countywide total to 1,289.

The county also reports one additional death related to the virus bringing the total to 17.

There were 70 residents hospitalized as of 8 a.m. this morning. So far, 10,991 tests have been administered.

SUNDAY May 31 at 3:18 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announce 59 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total to 1,137.

No new deaths related to the virus were reported keeping the total at 16.

However, as of 8 a.m. this morning, 63 residents in Yuma County were hospitalized.

10,447 tests have been administered throughout the county.

SATURDAY May 30 at 3:07 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announce 96 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday bringing the total number countywide to 1,078.

The county also reports an additional death related to the virus bringing the total to 16.

FRIDAY May 29 at 3:50 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announce 41 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and one additional death. It brings the countywide total number of cases to 982. There are now 15 related deaths related to the virus in Yuma County.

So far 9,117 residents have been tested throughout the county. As of 8 a.m. this morning 64 residents were hospitalized in Yuma.

THURSDAY May 28 at 5:00 p.m.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced state schools will resume in-classroom instruction this fall.

The Governor made the announcement Thursday with more details to come in the weeks ahead. However, Gov. Ducey issued an Executive Order that ensures the health of kids in school-based child care while allowing for increased child care capacity.

Gov. Ducey also signed an additional Executive Order that increases collaboration between state hospitals to ensure patient transfers can take place smoothly and efficiently.

“Arizona continues to move forward with a calm and steady approach,” said Governor Ducey. “We’re tracking the data, following the guidance of public health officials, and planning ahead. We will continue to put health and safety first as we work to return stronger.”

Gov. Ducey also laid out new guidlines for orgnized youth acitivity.

THURSDAY May 28 at 3:32 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announce 98 new cases of the virus marking another record high for single-day cases reported. It brings the countywide total to 936.

The health district reports one additional death related to the virus bringing the total to 14.

There were 56 residents hospitalized as of 8 a.m. this morning in Yuna.

So far there have been 8,448 tests administered in Yuma County.

WEDNESDAY May 27 at 3:27 p.m.

Yuma County health announces 41 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday bringing the total to 838.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 58 residents were hospitalized in Yuma County. There have been 8,084 tests administered countywide.

TUESDAY May 26 at 3:27 p.m.

Health officials announce two more deaths related to COVID-19 in Yuma County bringing the total to 13.

The county also reports 67 new cases of the virus bringing the countywide today to 797.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, 60 residents were hospitalized.

There have been 7,636 tests administered in Yuma County.

MONDAY May 25 at 3:48 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announce 60 more cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 730. Health officials report an additional death related to the virus, the total is now 11.

So far 7,558 residents have been tested in Yuma County.

SUNDAY May 24 at 3:26 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announce 25 more cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 670.

As of this morning at 8 a.m. 45 residents were hospitalized. There has now been 6,991 residents tested in Yuma County. Deaths related to the virus are at 10 in total.

SATURDAY May 23 at 4:36m p.m.

Yuma County Health District reports 41 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 645.

FRIDAY May 22 at 3:18 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 96 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 604. The health district also reports three additional deaths related to the virus bringing the total number of deaths in Yuma County to 10.

As of Wednesday, there were 45 residents hospitalized however no new numbers have been provided in Friday's update from the county. So far 58 inmates at the Arizona State Prison Complex - Yuma have tested positive for the virus according to the Department of Corrections. There have been 6,101 tests administered throughout the county.

THURSDAY May 21 at 4:32 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announce 2o new cases of the virus bringing the countywide total to 508.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 45 residents are hospitalized with the virus. There have been 5,697 tests administered throughout the county.



WEDNESDAY May 20 at 3:02 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announce 29 new cases of the virus bringing the countywide total to 488 Wednesday.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 34 residents are hospitalized with the virus. There have been 5,524 tests administered throughout the county.

TUESDAY May 19 at 3:00 p.m.

Yuma County Health District announces two more deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to seven.

County health officials also announced 16 new cases of the virus bringing the total to 459 in Yuma County.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 26 people remain hospitalized and 5,311 people have been tested.

MONDAY May 18 at 3:50 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announce 67 more cases of the virus today bringing the countywide total to 443.

Of the 67 new cases, 30 of them are reported from the Arizona State Prison Complex - Yuma. Those numbers have not been previously reported by the county health district but now account for inmates that have tested positive in that specific zip code of the prison.

Health officials also announce the death of another resident related to COVID-19. There are now 5 deaths related to the virus in Yuma County.

20 residents were hospitalized as of 8 a.m. Monday. There have now been 4,991 tests administered in Yuma County.

SUNDAY, May 17 at 4:11 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announce 13 new cases of COVID-19. The countywide total is now 376. As of 8 a.m. Sunday 21 residents are hospitalized. So far the county has administered 4,695 tests.

SATURDAY, May 16 at 5:19 p.m.



Yuma County health officials announce 26 new cases of the virus bringing the countywide total to 363.

FRIDAY, May 15 at 3:13 p.m.

Yuma County ends the week with 24 new cases of COVID-19 announced today. It brings the countywide total to 337.

A total of 138 cases have been announced since Monday, marking the largest number of cases recorded in a single-week in Yuma County.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 22 people remain hospitalized in Yuma and now more than 4 thousand people have been tested.

THURSAY, May 14 at 3:19 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announce 30 more cases of COVID-19 today bringing the countywide total to 313.

There are still only four deaths related to the virus in Yuma County and 3,866 tests have been administered.

As of 8 a-m, this morning 25 remain hospitalized in Yuma.

WEDNESDAY 10:09 p.m.

Somerton School District officials today reported that an employee at the Tierra Del Sol Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. The school has been closed to students and most staff since late March. Tierra Del Sol will be closed and professionally cleaned and disinfected.

WEDNESDAY 6:24 p.m.

San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez announced today that one member of the San Luis Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Sanchez said police administration and city staff have taken all necessary precautions and are working to track others who may have come in contact with the employee.

Sanchez said there are 54 confirmed cases in the San Luis area as of Wednesday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY May 13 at 3:25 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announce another death related to COVID-19 and 37 additional cases today.

That brings the countywide death toll to four and the total number of cases to 283.

There have now been 3,251 tests administered in Yuma County and as of 8 a.m. this morning 21 people remain hospitalized.

TUESDAY 5:52 p.m.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announces the statewide stay at home order to expire Friday May, 15 with the re-opening of gyms and pools this week.

TUESDAY 4:36 p.m.

Somerton School District officials today announced that four district employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

District officials said the four employees last worked on May 8 at Desert Sonora Elementary School.

The school has been closed to students and most staff for several weeks since Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and state Superintendent Kathy Hoffman closed all state schools.

Somerton district Superintendent Dr. Laura Noel told KAWC only food service staff and a few other staff members were on campus.

Desert Sonora Elementary School is currently closed for cleaning and disinfecting of the facility. Parents and students are being redirected to the Encanto Learning Center for their meals.

TUESDAY May 12 at 3:00 p.m.

Cases of COVID-19 in Yuma County hit another record for most single-day cases reported from the county health district.

Health officials announce 35 more cases of the virus bringing the countywide total to 246.

As of 8 a.m., this morning 19 remain hospitalized as 2,706 tests have been administered throughout the county.

MONDAY May 11 at 3:00 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced 12 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 211.

As of 8 a.m. this morning 17 people remain hospitalized and 2,417 tests have been administered throughout the county.

SATURDAY May 9 at 4:40 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announce 19 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 193.

FRIDAY May 8 at 3:27 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announce another death related to COVID-19 in Yuma County, bringing the countywide total to 3.

In addition, the county reports 19 more cases of the virus bringing the total number of cases to 176. The number of cases today record the largest single-day spike in Yuma County.

THURSDAY 5:55 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced the first COVID-19 death in a patient under 18 years old. It is the first pediatric death in Arizona. Officials say the child had serious underlying health conditions.

THURSDAY, May 7 at 3:12 p.m.

Fifteen cases of COVID-19 were announced today by the Yuma County Public Health Department bringing the countywide total to 157.

As of 8:00 a.m. this morning there 24 people hospitalized due to the virus. In Yuma County, there have been 1,526 tests administered.

WEDNESDAY, May 6 at 3:06 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced nine new cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 142.

As of 8 a.m., this morning 21 remain hospitalized. There have now been 1,344 tests administered by the county.

TUESDAY, May 5 at 3:08 p.m.

Yuma County health officials confirm 18 new cases of the COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 133.

Nineteen people remain hospitalized in Yuma as of this morning while 998 people have been tested.

MONDAY, May 4 at 3:09

County Health officials confirm three more cases of COVID-1 9 in Yuma, bringing the countywide total to 115. Eighteen people remain hospitlizied while there have been 946 tests administered throughout the county.

SUNDAY, MAY 3 at 3:54 p.m.

Yuma County Health Officials confirm 11 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 112.

SATURDAY, MAY 2 at 6:59 p.m,

Yuma County Health Officials confirm 7 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 101,

FRIDAY 4:48 p.m.

Yuma Regional Medical Center announced drive through testing will be held May 9 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Yuma Civic Center. The number of tests will be limited. Results will be available one week after, according to Dr. Robert Trenschel, Yuma Regional's CEO.

FRIDAY 4:20 p.m.

Dr. Robert Trenschel, YRMC President and CEO, will make an announcement on Facebook LIVE regarding COVID-19 testing in Yuma at 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 1 at 3:38 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced five new cases for a total of 94.

THURSDAY at 3:05 p.m.

Yuma County Public Health announces four more cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 89.

So far 831 tests have been administered and 16 people remain hospitalized as of 8 a.m. this morning throughout Yuma County.

THURSDAY APRIL 30 at 2:21 p.m.

Sunset Health clinics throughout Yuma County will offer drive-thru testing over the next three Saturdays as part of the statewide testing blitz in Arizona.

Visit here for the schedule at the Yuma, Somerton and San Luis locations.

WEDNESDAY at 3:10 p.m.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced the "Stay at Home Order" will remain in effect until May 15, with the possibility of restuarants re-opening as soon as May 12.

WEDNESDAY APRIL 29 at 3:00 p.m.

Yuma County Public Health announces 13 more cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 85. So far 15 people remain hospitalized.

There have now been 802 tests administered in Yuma County.

TUESDAY 3:09 p.m.

Yuma County Health Officials confirm five new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 72 (seventy-two).

TUESDAY, APRIL 28 at 10:42 a.m,

San Luis Rio Colorado continues to report the highest number of new coronavirus cases, bringing the new total to 128.

KYMA reports that, in a video conference Monday evening, the Sonora Health Secretary Enrique Clausen Iberri reported four new deaths in the Mexican city on the U.S-Mexico border south of San Luis, Arizona.

MONDAY 5:21 p.m.

La Paz County health officials on Monday announced a second death from COVID-19. The victim had direct, household contact with the other fatality in the county.

Both individuals were over 80 years old, had been hospitalized and had previous underlying health conditions. The total number of cases remains at seven.

MONDAY, APRIL 27 at 3:09 p.m.,

Yuma County health officials confirm five new cases of COVID-19 bringing the countywide total to 67. 12 patients remain hospitalized in Yuma County from the virus, while 775 people have been tested for it.

SUNDAY, APRIL 26 at 3:51 p.m,

Yuma County health officials confirm three new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 62.

SATURDAY 3:19 p.m.

Yuma County health officials confirm six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 59.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25 at 12:20 p.m.

Yuma Regional Medical Center confirmed on Friday the first positive cases of COVID-19 among staff members. The Yuma Sun reports lab results confirmed that three employees have tested positive for the virus.

Also, disinfectant will be sprayed in high-traffic areas of Somerton Monday morning to kill the coronavirus.

A disinfectant determined by the Environmental Protection Agency to be effective against the virus will be sprayed along Main Street in the city’s parks and along its system of multiuse paths between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., Somerton city officials told the Sun.

THURSDAY 3:14 p.m.

There have been eight more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yuma County, according to public health officials. The total number of cases countywide is at 53. There are 15 people hospitalized from the virus in Yuma County.

So far there have been 743 tests administered throughout the county, but hundreds of more tests are on the way from the University of Arizona.

THURSDAY 11:12 p.m.

Of 181 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Mexican state of Sonora, 89 are in the city of San Luis Rio Colorado, just south of the border from Yuma County. KJZZ's Fronteras Desk reports at least 32 of those infected are doctors and nurses.



THURSDAY APRIL 23 at 3:06 p.m.

Cases of COVID-19 increase by three, according to Yuma County Public Health officials bringing the countywide total to 45.

WEDNESDAY APRIL 22 at 3:16 p.m.



Yuma County Public Health officials confirm 10 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the county. That brings the county-wide total to 42 with only one death reported.

TUESDAY 7:02 p.m.

La Paz County has announced one new case of COVID-19 for a total of six. The new individual is between the ages of 20 and 44 and lives in the McMullen Valley area east of Quartzsite. The individual was taken to a hospital outside the county.

TUESDAY 3:48 p.m.

An employee at the San Luis McDonald’s restaurant has tested positive for the coronavirus.

KYMA reports the restaurant’s owner Jose Leon said the worker is getting medical care and that they were last in the restaurant on April 9. The restaurant was temporarily closed but has since reopened after a thorough cleaning and with continued hygiene procedures.

TUESDAY 3:17 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced no additional cases of COVID-19 keeping the total at 32.

TUESDAY 1:35 p.m.

The UArizona Health Sciences Biorepository will deliver an additional 700 COVID-19 sample collection kits to the Yuma County Public Health Services District on Wednesday. This is in addition to the 300 sample collection kits provided last week.

TUESDAY 11:17 a.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) announced today the USDA Food and Nutrition Service authorized DES to provide Arizona P-EBT Pandemic School Meal Replacement Benefits to households with children who are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.



There are nearly 600,000 students receiving free or reduced-price school meals in Arizona, including 186,000 students already receiving Nutrition Assistance, who will be eligible for these benefits. Households will receive benefits equivalent to one free lunch and one free breakfast for each eligible child.

TUESDAY, APRIL 21 at 11:07 a.m.

Arizona Western College will offer summer courses for the 2020 semester. Students can register for the four-week sessions that run from May to July. For more information and where you can register go here.

The return of face-to-face courses is dependent on public health directives.

MONDAY 4:20 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced one new case of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to 32.

MONDAY, APRIL 20 at 1:53 p.m.

Mexico and the U.S. announced this morning that the shared border will remain closed to non-essential travel for another 30 days, as first reported by KJZZ's Michel Marizco from the Fronteras Desk in Tucson.

SUNDAY 3:17 p.m.

Yuma County Health Officials confirm two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 31.

SUNDAY, APRIL 19 at 12:58 p.m.

San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez announced that state health officials have reported at least six cases of COVID-19 in the city. A new state online map shows cases by zip code using a range. For the 85349 zip code that covers San Luis, the range is 6-10 cases. Somerton's range is 1-5.

Meanwhile in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, officials there announced the new total of 58. There are 29 cases in Yuma.

SATURDAY, APRIL 18 at 11:34 a.m.

Late Friday, Del Sol supermarket chain officials announced a second employee at the 16th Street location tested positive for COVID-19. They said Yuma County health officials advised them it is safe to remain open for business. However, Del Sol officials said they are temporarily closing the store "to mitigate the risk of anyone who may be unknowingly asymptomatic." No other Del Sol locations are affected at this time.

FRIDAY 5:19 p.m.

The Yuma County Public Health Department has announced another case of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases for the county to 29.

So far there has been 587 tests administered in Yuma County.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17 at 10:39 a.m.

Three hundred COVID-19 test kits arrived in Yuma County on Wednesday for distribution over the weekend by Yuma County’s Public Health Services District.

The Yuma Sun reports county spokesman Kevin Tunell said that the kits will immediately go to Yuma Regional Medical Center and local healthcare providers and officials note the tests will give them a better idea of who has COVID-19.

The test kits were made by students and researchers from the University of Arizona and were allocated to Yuma County thanks to some assistance from State Rep. Tim Dunn, Tunell said.

THURSDAY 3:47 p.m.

Yuma County Health officials confirm 4 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 28. Patients remain in isolation and health officials are conducting contact investigations. La Paz County has announced five cases. Officials in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico have announced 41 cases.

THURSDAY, APRIL 16 at 2:08 p.m.

The state's jobless rate jumped a full point last month as Arizona gets the first taste of what is likely to be even worse numbers going forward.

Capitol Media Services reports that tn March the state shed 7,400 jobs, setting the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 5.5 percent.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 AT 3:37 p.m.

The Yuma County Public Health District announces 4 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total numbers of cases in the county to 24.

So far 516 people have been tested for the virus in Yuma County.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 at 12:52 p.m.



La Paz County health officials announced a fifth confirmed case of COVID-19. It involves an individual from Quartzsite who was admitted to a local hospital. The individual is over 65 with underlying health conditions and had direct household contact with a previous confirmed case.

TUESDAY 1:05 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Martha McSally announced today that the CARES Act will provide more than $288 million to Arizona colleges and universities to first support their students and then cover costs related to the dramatic changes to the delivery of instruction after the COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the academic semester.

TUESDAY 11:43 a.m.

Governors across several states have temporarily restricted large gatherings to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. These bans usually apply to churches and other houses of worship, which have moved to providing online and remote services to members.

KJZZ reports that in a letter to the Trump administration, Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs says these policies violate the First Amendment.

TUESDAY April 14, at 10:15 a.m.

Arizona airports will receive relief funding to continue operating as fewer people fly to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The CARES Act relief funding is allocating $225 million for airports across the state according to U.S. Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ).

“As one of the fastest growing states in the nation, Arizona’s airports must be able to hit the ground running once this crisis is over," Sen. McSally said. "This funding will help keep our airports operational and ready to serve the millions of Arizonans and visitors who depend on them."

MONDAY 5:04 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced local community transmission of COVID-19. Community spread means the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown.

Previously confirmed infections had a recent travel history or exposure to another known patient.

Officials said that means the virus is actively circulating in Yuma County and we will begin to see a rise in locally acquired infections. Residents are advised to continue staying at home and practice social distancing and frequent hand washing.

MONDAY 4:04 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced no new cases of COVID-19 today, with the total remaining at 20. La Paz County has announced four cases. Both counties have announced one death each. KSWT reports the number of cases in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico jumped to 31 over the weekend.

MONDAY, APRIL 13 at 2:06 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced today that Southwest Gas has contributed $65,000 to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund. The fund, established by Gov. Ducey, will provide financial support to organizations working to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19, including funding of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline medical personnel; supporting non-profit organizations that help vulnerable Arizonans through food banks, homeless shelters, domestic violence facilities and other services; and expanding technology access for low-income students to help them transition to online learning.

SUNDAY, APRIL 12 at 10:05 p.m.

The Yuma County Public Health Department has confirmed the first death related to COVID-19. The patient was a female in her 80's with underlying health conditions.

The death is one of the 20 cases reported in the county. Statewide there are 115 deaths and more than 3,500 cases of the virus.

SATURDAY, APRIL 11 at 6:09 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced two new cases, bringing the total to 20. Thirteen cases are men and seven are women.

FRIDAY, APRIL 10 at 3:25 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced no new cases today, keeping the total to 18. Patients remain in isolation and health officials are conducting contact investigations. State health officials are set to release new numbers Sunday.

THURSDAY 4:30 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced one new case, bringing the total to 18. One case was reported today from a patient at the Sunset Health Clinic in Somerton.

THURSDAY 4:20 p.m.

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven a shortage of ventilators, but also a scarcity of drugs needed for their use. From KJZZ’s Arizona Science Desk, Nicholas Gerbis reports a Chandler-based startup is helping to address the shortfall.

THURSDAY 4:15 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey today issued an Executive Order to help boost medical staffing levels and provide certainty and liability protections to health care professionals serving on the front lines. The order provides protections to health care professionals treating patients during the COVID-19 health emergency, while also protecting patients against negligence or reckless misconduct.



At least seven other states across the country, including Illinois and Kentucky, have taken similar measures to ensure the health care system is properly staffed and patients have the care they need.

THURSDAY 3:55 p.m.

Capitol Media Services reports new figures Thursday from the Joint Legislative Budget Committee show that a decline in state revenues plus additional costs to the state should leave Arizona with a $1.1 billion budget deficit by the end of the coming fiscal year. That's out of what is basically an $11.8 billion spending plan.

THURSDAY 3:15 p.m.

Capitol Media Services reports that Arizona has received $9.8 million from the federal Emergency Food Assistance Program to provide food and nutrition assistance at no cost to low-income individuals, including seniors.

The dollars come from the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. According to Gov. Doug Ducey, $7.34 million of what the state is getting will be dedicated to purchasing food and $2.5 million will help regional food banks to store and distribute food to distribution sites.

Eligibility is available to households where the gross income does not exceed 185 percent of the federal poverty level. That is $37,167 for a family of three.

THURSDAY 3:07 p.m.

Capitol Media Services reports the legal counsel for the Arizona Board of Regents is telling Attorney General Mark Brnovich there is "no factual basis'' for his assertion that state universities have to release more information about students, faculty and staff who contract COVID-19.

THURSDAY 12:13 p.m.

La Paz County Health Department officials announced they were notified of the fourth positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

The individual was from the Quartzsite area and was admitted to a local hospital. The newest case has resulted in the first COVID-19 related death in the county. The person was over the age of 65 and had other underlying health conditions.

The four positive confirmed cases in La Paz County have resulted in two fully recovered patients, one currently being hospitalized outside of the county and the death of the fourth individual. La Paz County health officials said they are continuing the process of interviewing close contacts of the individuals and recommending each person monitor for symptoms and quarantine themselves for 14 days, based on risk exposure.



THURSDAY, APRIL 9 at 9:50 a.m.

Sunset Health clinic in Somerton has closed down its offices as it monitors a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

The clinic is working with public health officials and chose to close the facility to protect the safety and well being of the staff and patients. It plans to re-open Monday.

Current Sunset Somerton patients can still receive care over the phone and through telemedicine as Sunset Health works with Somerton medical providers. Their number is 928-819-8999.

WEDNESDAY 6:19 p.m.

From the Arizona Science Desk, Nicholas Gerbis reports TGen, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona have formed the Arizona COVID-19 Genomics Union. The collaboration will use genomics, “big data” analysis and computer models to analyze and track coronavirus strains

WEDNESDAY 4:13 p.m.

Yuma County health officials today announced one new case of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 17. Fourteen cases have been confirmed by state officials.

WEDNESDAY 2:45 p.m.

Arizona Western College officials announced that the community center on the La Paz campus in Parker is being used an an incident command center for local officials. In a Facebook Live chat, college officials focused on services for students in Parker, San Luis and Somerton.

WEDNESDAY 12:42 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey today announced the Arizona Department of Economic Security was awarded $9.8 million in funding from the federal government for the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). TEFAP is a federally funded program that provides emergency food and nutrition assistance at no cost to low-income individuals, including seniors.

Also, in partnership with Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Gov. Ducey issued an Executive Order allowing Arizonans to get documents notarized remotely, while ensuring secure and effective verification processes. Currently, notaries and signers must complete the notarization process in person. Allowing notarizations to be securely completed virtually will support the state’s COVID-19 “stay home, stay healthy, stay connected” guidelines while allowing the completion of deeds, loan approvals, business agreements and more.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8 10:03 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Economic Security was awarded $9.8 million in funding for emergency food and nutrition assistance to low income families and seniors at no cost, according to Governor Doug Ducey's Office.

The funding comes from the Federal government for the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP).

“We know there are many people out there needing help due to no fault of their own. We’re going to continue doing all we can to stretch the social safety net and make sure those needing assistance have access to it," said Gov. Ducey.

TUESDAY 9:01 p.m.

Two inmates in Arizona have tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry. (ADCRR)

So far 60 inmates have been tested resulting in 48 negatives, 10 pending and two positives. There are more than 42,000 ADCRR inmates.

TUESDAY 8:07 p.m.

KYMA reports the Secretary of Health in Sonora, Mexico confirmed two coronavirus deaths in San Luis Rio Colorado during a press conference this morning.

TUESDAY 3:26 p.m.

The Yuma County Public Health District announced a new case of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 16 (13 confirmed by the state health department).

TUESDAY 3:14 p.m.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey today issued an Executive Order expanding healthcare reporting requirements on hospitals and health care providers to better track data needed to protect health care workers and patients and help slow the spread of COVID-19. The additional data will include the number of ICU beds and ventilators in use for COVID-19 patients, the number of suspected COVID-19 patients visiting emergency rooms and the estimated amount of PPE used per day, in addition to other items.



Gov. Ducey also issued an Executive Order allowing Arizona restaurants to repackage and sell grocery items they have on hand, including items not normally packaged and labeled for resale. Governor Ducey’s order comes in the wake of the Food and Drug Administration’s recent decision to provide temporary flexibility for nutrition labeling of packaged food.

TUESDAY 12:18 p.m.

Arizona Gov.Doug Ducey and the state's transportation department (ADOT) changed regulations for commercial trucks so more medical and essential supplies can be delivered throughout the state.

The new guidelines allow commercial trucks with gross weights of up to 90,000 pounds to operate without overweight permits. The previous limit was 80,000 pounds.

The new limits align with the federal guidance and will help ensure Arizona's groceries, pharmacies and medical providers remain fully supplied, according to Gov. Doug Ducey.

"Responding to COVID-19 is an all-hands-on-deck effort, and I'm grateful to the agencies and community partners that have stepped up to bring relief and assistance to Arizonans," said Gov. Ducey.

The new weight limits are temporary and apply to commercial vehicles that are providing direct assistance to COVID-19 relief efforts outlined in the recent federal emergency declaration.



TUESDAY, APRIL 7 11:26 a.m.

U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly is urging the federal government to utilize the Defense Production Act to produce and distribute more medical supplies for states like Arizona in the fight against COVID-19.

"The data says that Arizona could need thousands more ventilators to treat coronavirus patients. The federal government needs to fully utilize the Defense Production Act to produce more ventilators and protective gear for medical professionals, and then it needs a strategic plan to distribute supplies to states like Arizona that urgently need them. We can't wait, this needs to happen now," Mark Kelly said.

His statement comes after the state of Arizona reduced the number of ventilators it requested from the federal stockpile, from 5,000 to 500.

The Defense Production Act would produce more ventilators and protective gear for medical professionals. Kelly is also urging the federal government to compile a strategic plan for dispersing the supplies.

MONDAY 11:18 p.m.

The number of Arizonans out of work and seeking benefits hit yet another new record this past week as the state economy continues to feel the effects of COVID-19.

Capitol Media Services reports new figures from the state Department of Economic Security show there were 129,215 initial claims for the week ending Friday. That compares with 88,688 the week before, 29,348 the week before that -- and fewer than 3,000 at the end of February.

In other news, Gov. Doug Ducey is beginning to spend money that state lawmakers gave him to deal with COVID-19 before they went into recess.

A new report from the Joint Legislative Budget Committee finds that the state is allocating the biggest chunk of the first $55 million approved last month for medical supplies to treat the virus.

And saying some landlords are weighing evictions, Ducey on Monday ordered judges around the state to immediately suspend such legal actions against commercial tenants affected by the pandemic.

The order says commercial lands must consider deferring rent payments for those who cannot pay the bill due to the financial hardship due to COVID-19. And it encourages landlords to work with tenants to waive late fees, penalties and interest due to late payments as well as develop repayment plans.

MONDAY 3:08 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey today issued an Executive Order halting evictions in the state for small businesses and nonprofits that are unable to pay rent due to financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The order also encourages commercial landlords to defer rent payments for small business tenants facing economic hardship due to COVID-19 and consider waiving all fees and interest associated with late payments. Under the order, evictions will be halted until May 31.

MONDAY 12:44 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced Arizona small businesses adversely impacted by COVID-19 have limited time to benefit from important benefits passed along with the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Known as the Paycheck Protection Program, small businesses can apply for 100 percent federally guaranteed loans for an amount up to 2.5 times their average monthly payroll expenses for the prior year.

MONDAY, APRIL 6 10:15 a.m.

A third person has tested positive for COVID-19 in La Paz County, Parker town officials announced Sunday. County health officials will investigate the case and notify anyone close to the patient to monitor and quarantine themselves.

SUNDAY APRIL 5 2:09 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced the state has secured a new agreement with Honeywell to produce more than 6 million N95 masks for the state of Arizona over the next 12 months. Upon production of the masks, the Arizona Department of Health Services will deliver them to county health departments for further distribution to health, safety, and emergency response workers.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4 2:58 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey today announced that President Trump in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency today approved Arizona’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for the state. The declaration makes available additional federal assets and resources to aid Arizona’s COVID-19 response efforts.

FRIDAY 10:34 p.m.

Walmart on Saturday will begin limiting how many people are allowed inside its stores at one time, reducing its capacity to roughly 20 percent, as a way to enforce social distancing.

The retail giant joins Target, Costco and other supermarket chains in deciding to count and restrict the number of visitors to keep shoppers at least six feet apart — from each other and from the workers — hoping to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

FRIDAY 3:41 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced no new cases of COVID-19. The total remains at 15- 10 men and five women.

FRIDAY 3 p.m.

The Governor’s Office today released additional guidance on essential services and recreational activities.

If not already closed, the following services shall cease operations no later than 5 p.m. on Saturday, as these services cannot comply with social distancing guidelines required in Gov. Doug Ducey's Executive Order, directing Arizonans to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, and Stay Connected.

Barbers

Cosmetology, Hairstyling, Nail Salons and Aesthetic Salons

Tanning salons

Tattoo parlors

Spas

Massage parlors

In addition, the following services shall also cease operations by 5 p.m. Saturday:

Amenities at public parks that do not allow for recommended physical distancing or proper hygiene such as basketball courts, splash pads, playgrounds and public restrooms but public parks shall remain open to the greatest extent possible.

Communal pools such as those at hotels, condominiums, apartment complexes and parks, however, these should still be maintained under environmental and public health rules and guidelines.

Swap meets

FRIDAY 12:52 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced today the Ben and Catherine Ivy Foundation has contributed $5 million to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund. The fund, established by Gov. Ducey as part of the Arizona Together initiative, supports Arizona organizations working to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 and provide assistance to families, individuals and businesses.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3 12 p.m.

National Guard members are assisting at grocery stores in Yuma by stocking shelves following orders from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. KYMA reports seven guards in uniform began stocking shelves at several Food City stores in Yuma. There are more than 600 guard members in the state.

THURSDAY 6 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey is hosting a live town hall. You can see the video here: https://mailchi.mp/dougducey/coronavirus-town-hall?mc_cid=ce5b83b0d4&mc_eid=f95af6b3ae

THURSDAY 4:16 p.m.

The Yuma County Health Services District announced the 15th positive case of COVID-19 Thursday.

There have been 212 tests so far done and the age group for those tested range from 18 to 60 plus years old, according to the County health website.

So far 10 of the positive cases were men, five were women.

This is the breakdown per age group:

18-39: 5

40-59: 4

60+: 6

THURSDAY 1:38 p.m.

An Executive Order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey today provides a solution by allowing pharmacists to dispense emergency refills of maintenance medications for a 90-day supply and an additional 90-day supply if needed. Under the order, Arizonans would be able to receive a refill on their medication for up to 180 days, while avoiding the trip to the doctor.



THURSDAY, APRIL 2 10:28 a.m

Yuma Regional Medical Center increased its visitor restrictions Thursday meaning it will no longer allow any visitors into its hospital.

The restrictions are in place to help combat the spread of COVID-19. All visitors dropping patients off at the emergency department are asked to remain in their car or return home. All visitors dropping patients off for ambulatory/outpatient Clinics are asked to do the same.

WEDNESDAY 9:11 p.m.

KJZZ's Laurel Morales reports the federal government announced today the immediate closure of Grand Canyon National Park to keep visitors and workers safe from COVID-19.

WEDNESDAY 7:20 p.m.

From the Fronteras desk in Phoenix, KJZZ’s Matthew Casey reports most of the detained plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking to halt in-person immigration court hearings during the coronavirus pandemic are being held in Arizona. They also want the government to create a secure way to talk with their lawyers on the outside, or provide protective gear to keep meetings safe.

WEDNESDAY 6:38 p.m.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says a person held at the La Palma Correctional Center has tested positive for COVID-19. From the Fronteras desk in Phoenix, KJZZ’s Matthew Casey reports the person is 45 years old and from Guatemala.

WEDNESDAY 4:57 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced one new confirmed case of COVID-19 this afternoon, bringing the county's total to 13.

According to county statistics, the newly confirmed case is a female between the ages of 40 and 59. No other details were given.

WEDNESDAY 3:20 p.m.

Arizona Western College officials announced the school will hold a virtual commencement.

Nicole Harral, associate dean for Enrollment Services, said in a town hall livestream today that more details would be announced for the ceremony, which is set for mid May.

AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr previously announced the school would not be holding a traditional ceremony due to social distancing measures against large group gatherings.

AWC spring classes will continue online for the remainder of the school year.

WEDNESDAY 2 p.m.

Arizona Western College is holding a livestream Q&A right now. Go to facebook.com/kawcradio for live video.

WEDNESDAY 1:33 p.m.

Governor Doug Ducey has sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking for a disaster declaration that would allow federal assets and resources for Arizona's COVID-19 response efforts.

It is called the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and if approved by the President would provide assistance for these programs in Arizona:

Crisis Counseling Program;

Disaster Case Management;

Disaster Unemployment Assistance;

Disaster Legal Services;

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program;

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program;

And any other appropriate Stafford Act disaster assistance programs.

“This declaration will help families, individuals, businesses and tribal communities in our state weather this storm and bounce back afterward stronger than ever. I’m grateful for the partnership and collaboration we’ve had with administrative officials and hope to see this request approved in full to aid Arizona’s COVID-19 response,” Governor Doug Ducey said.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1 11:40 a.m.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls announced he is participating in a White House call for a COVID-19 briefing to discuss the CARES Act and staying connected on the latest information.

TUESDAY 4:08 p.m.

San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez told KAWC that one of the announced cases of COVID-19 in Yuma County is a resident of San Luis. No further information was given but Sanchez said city officials are keeping residents informed to stay at home. Announcements are being made in English and Spanish. Traffic at the border has decreased significantly as people are following the suggestion of essential travel, he said.

TUESDAY 3:58 p.m.

Yuma County health officials announced today there are no additional cases of COVID-19. Currently, there are 12 cases. County spokesman Kevin Tunnell said three patients have been hospitalized.

TUESDAY 1:20 p.m.

KJZZ's Laurel Morales reports the president of the Navajo Nation has extended an order for casinos and schools to remain closed through the end of April. The tribe has 148 positive cases of the coronavirus and five confirmed deaths as of today.

MONDAY 8:45 p.m.

Flights scheduled out of Yuma International Airport this week remain in question. KYMA reports airport spokesperson Gen Grosse said airport officials are working with American Airlines to determine a schedule for this week and beyond. If you have a flight, you are asked to check with the airport for the flight status.

MONDAY 3:59 p.m.

Yuma County health officials have shed some light on local COVID-19 cases. Currently, there are 12 announced cases. Nine of these are men and three are women. Five of the patients are 18-39 years old, five are 60 and older and two are between the ages of 40 and 59.

MONDAY 2:40 p.m.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has issued a stay at home order effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday. This comes after the recommendations of state health officials. Gov. Ducey said residents should limit time away from home except for essential activities. Grocery stores and pharmacies remain open as do some restaurants for take out and delivery orders.

MONDAY 12:23 p.m.

A cooperative agreement between the state and Arizona banks will provide relief for small businesses and families from evictions and foreclosures enlight of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative allows banks to lend up to $10 million to small businesses and sole proprietors who have been impacted from the virus.

The agreement allows banks to suspend evictions and foreclosures for at least 60 days, with the potential to extend it as long as the state's emergency is declared.

“We know many families and businesses are in need of immediate relief, and with April first fast approaching this agreement will help ensure no Arizonan loses their home or business at the end of the month,” Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said.

It stems from the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program signed into law last week. Banks have commited to expediting the application and approval of small businesses loans.



MONDAY 11:42 a.m.

Help is coming to the state's food banks, nutrition programs and programs that serve the homeless after Arizona Governor Ducey announced $6.7 million in funding to support vulnerable arizonans.

The money comes from the $50 million COVID-19 relief package signed into law over the weekend, money that will be allocated to Arizona's most at risk communities.

MONDAY 8:37 a.m.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman extended the closure of all Arizona schools through the end of the school year Monday.

The decision comes as the Centers for Disease Control and the White House extend physical distancing guidelines until April 30, 2020.

Legislation recently signed into place by Governor Ducey requires school days aren't extended into the summer, suspends statewide testing requirements, and ensures teachers and staff won't have a disruption in pay.

SUNDAY 3:23 p.m.

The Yuma County Public Health Services District announced four more presumptive postives for COVIOD-19 in Yuma brining the total number of cases to nine.

SATURDAY 12:25 p.m.

The Yuma County Public Health Services District has announced the fifth case of COVID-19 in Yuma County. The patient is in isolation and is recovering at home. Health officials are conducting a contact investigation to identify any close contacts that may have been exposed while the person was infectious. Any individuals who have been identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly.

FRIDAY 5 p.m.

Governor Doug Ducey today signed S.B. 1694, legislation to expand access to unemployment benefits for Arizonans affected by COVID-19 by waiving certain Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) eligibility requirements. The legislation, which was sponsored by Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers, passed the Arizona Legislature on March 23 with unanimous support.

FRIDAY 1:20 p.m.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls announced he is asking for a 9 p.m. curfew for youths to help with social distancing.

In a post on his mayoral Facebook page, Nicholls asks parents to have their children aged 18 and younger inside their homes. He writes "Parents and guardians, amidst the COVID-19 crisis our joint priority is to keep our families safe. We’re asking for youth under 18 to be home early (9 p.m.) for the time being. This will aid in social distancing and other proactive measures:"



FRIDAY 1:00 p.m.

While COVID-19 is now deemed widespread throughout the state of Arizona, several counties within KAWC's demographic remain united and under a state of emergency with several closures in effect.

Here is a breakdown by county of how many COVID-19 cases and closures remain.

YUMA COUNTY (Yuma, Somerton, San Luis, Wellton)

The city of Yuma along with, Somerton, San Luis, Wellton, and Yuma County continue under a state of emergency with four confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Mayor Doug Nicholls(City of Yuma), Gerardo Anaya (Somerton), Gerardo Sanchez (San Luis), and Cecilia McCollough (Wellton) issued a statement of unity to tackle the spread of the virus with state and federal officials.

All cities within Yuma County are under the Governor's Executive Order to provide Dine-out options only and close all bars, gyms, and movie theatres.

All schools within Yuma County remain closed until March 27. Arizona Western College has switched to all online classes.

Programs regarding the city of Yuma Parks and Recreation have been suspended until further notice.

LA PAZ COUNTY (Parker)

La Paz County has two cases of COVID-19 and remains under the Governor's Executive Order that impacts all gyms, movie theatres bars, and dine-in restaurants.

The town of Parker is following within the executive order and has closed all libraries, city buildings, and athletic courts.

The Public Works Department will not be approving any large gatherings or street closures for large events. The Parker Senior Center is closed but will continue to serve to-go meals and all home-delivered meals.

The Town of Parker Water Department is not shutting off the water due to non-payment at this time.

COCONINO COUNTY (Flagstaff, Sedona)

Coconino County reported its first death related to COVID-19 Tuesday there is now two total. County health officials said it was a male in his 50's with underlying health conditions. The county as of Friday has 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors continues to enforce its proclamation declared March 19, 2020, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The proclamation follows in the footsteps of Governor Doug Ducey's Executive Order to close all gyms, theatres, bars and dine-in restaurants with the exception of take-out and delivery.

The county's proclamation also closes all libraries, museums, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, bingo halls, bowling alleys, and other similar recreational or entertainment facilities.

Mayor Coral Evan's of Flagstaff has followed suit with the county in enforcing the same restrictions for the city of Flagstaff.

The City of Sedona has closed in-person access to city facilities but will continue with virtual and phone services until April 5th.

Citizens can tune into city hall meetings via an online channel.

City parks remain OPEN at this time.

The city has canceled all city-sponsored and city-permitted gatherings or events and gatherings on city properties until May 9, 2020.

Yavapai County (Prescott)

Yavapai County is still under a countywide emergency declared March 19, 2020 with nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported. The county continues to follow the guidelines set forth by Governor Doug Ducey's Executive Order.

Yavapai County Emergency Operations Center is open and can be reached by phone at 928-442-5103.

In accordance with the Governor's Executive Order and the County's proactive measures, the City of Prescott closed all public restrooms at all trails, parks, lakes, and playgrounds.

Those venues remain open and park fees are waived however citizens are asked not to convene in groups larger than 10.

The Prescott Public Library is doing curbside pick-up and drop-off.

The list for city service changes can be found here.

The county set up a hotline at 928-442-5103 for up to date answers on current events surrounding COVID-19.

MOHAVE COUNTY (Lake Havasu City, Kingman)

Mohave County announced its fourth case of COVID-19 Thursday in the area of Kingman, Arizona. According to the county its an adult who is being treated in the hospital under strict isolation.

The county remains under the Executive Order put in place by Governor Ducey.

The order for all bars, movie and stage theatres, indoor gyms, and fitness clubs include all incorporated cities Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, and Kingman.

All County Offices are limiting face to face interactions with the public. The County asks that any business matter with the county be handled over the phone, email or regular mail.

FRIDAY 12:55 p.m.

Santos Gonzalez Yescas, the mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado, was interviewed on a Mexican news station where he said he supports President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's statements against social distancing.

Gonzalez Yescas spoke on Proyecto Puente and you can see a clip here.

Lopez Obrador will be in San Luis R.C. on Saturday. He has asked residents to not come out to see his arrival. AMLO as he is called has said he will not be hugging or taking selfies with supporters.

THURSDAY 3:11 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality announced today that the department will waive emissions testing for vehicle owners 65 and older for up to one year to allow them to renew their vehicle registrations.



If an emissions test is required, a waiver from the ADEQ allows the vehicle owner to renew their vehicle registration online through the Arizona Department of Transportation. This change helps protect seniors by encouraging social distancing and reducing their risk of coming into contact with COVID-19.

THURSDAY 2:50 p.m.

From the Fronteras Desk in Tucson, KJZZ’s Michel Marizco reports smugglers along the U-S Mexico border are trying to traffic in the same contents now causing long lines and hoarding in American grocery stores: toilet paper and household cleaners.

THURSDAY 12:50 p.m.

The first two cases of COVID-19 have been reported in La Paz County.

The La Paz County Health Department announced two separate indidiuals tested positive. They were tested due to exposure of other positive cases in other states.

WEDNESDAY 4:45

The Weapons and Tactics Instructor course at the Marine Corps. Air Station Yuma is cancelled according to KYMA News 11.

The seven-week training for highly skilled Marines announced its cancellation to preserve the safety of thier troops during the pandemic. All Marines have been ordered to return to their home stations.

A Marine at MCAS was the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in Yuma County, more than a hundred others on base are under precautionary quarantine.

WEDNESDAY 2:18 p.m.

Dr. Daniel Corr, Arizona Western College's president, announced during a Facebook Live stream that AWC will not be holding a traditional graduation ceremony on May 15. Corr said AWC officials are seeking AWC community input on what can be done to celebrate the achievements of students.

WEDNESDAY 12:10 p.m.

The Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority (YCAT) will limit its services starting Monday, March 30 in efforts to protect its employees and continue to be a vital asset to the community's transportation.

WEDNESDAY 10:24 a.m.

Yuma County announces its fourth presumptive positive of COVID-19. According to the county the new case comes from a household contact of a previously identified positive in Yuma.

Health officials are reaching out to anyone who has recently come in close contact with the individual.

TUESDAY 5:15 p.m.

After the Mexican government and the World Health Organization acknowledged local coronavirus transmission in Mexico, the country is moving to phase two of its strategy against the COVID-19 pandemic. From KJZZ’s Mexico City Bureau, Rodrigo Cervantes reports the plan includes closing schools until April 19, canceling events of more than 100 people, suspending certain work activities and insisting on hygiene and personal distancing. There will be no mandatory curfews.

TUESDAY 4:20 p.m.

Parker town officials declared a local emergency Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.In a released statement, officials said "the Town of Parker has put this order in place to insure the safety, security and health of our community and to receive state and federal assistance in the event it is needed. TUESDAY 4:15 p.m. Gov. Ducey today issued an executive order delaying the enforcement of eviction action orders for renters impacted by COVID-19. The order applies to renters who are quarantining due to COVID-19 or are facing economic hardship as a result of the outbreak. It will remain in effect for 120 days. TUESDAY 4:10 p.m. The Tucson Mayor and Council unanimously approved a motion encouraging Gov. Doug Ducey

to take action at the statewide level to issue a “remain in place” or similar order to encourage Arizonans to limit social contact to the extent possible.

TUESDAY 1:55 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey notified the Center For Medicare and Medicaid Services of his decision to exempt the State of Arizona from a federal regulation requiring Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists to be supervised by a physician. Ducey said the reform will expand access to care, especially in rural areas, and free up physicians for other needed medical services.

The City of Somerton has kicked off a Community Resource Hotline to help seniors and others in our community with information on making city utility payments and connecting them with resources during this emergency. Phone (928) 627-9878 available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This week’s City of San Luis Regular Council Meeting will be transmitted live through the city website at http://sanluisaz.gov/listenlive

TUESDAY 12:40 p.m.

A recently confirmed presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Yuma County is a Spring 2020 student at Arizona Western College.

The student has not been on an AWC campus or attended classes in person since the date of exposure to the illness, which was determined to have been March 14, after face-to-face classes were suspended.

TUESDAY 12:10 p.m.

U.S. Senator Krysten Sinema from Arizona has backed a bi-partisan bill going through the legislature that would provide relief for rural hospitals throughout Arizona.

“Strengthening Arizona’s rural hospitals to keep health services available during the coronavirus outbreak will save lives and ensure all Arizonans have access to critical health care services,” said U.S.Krysten Sinema.

If passed, it would allow rural hospitals to keep doors open, pay employees, and continue to serve the community.

TUESDAY 12:08 p.m.

KJZZ's Michel Marizco reports Acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner Mark Morgan tweeted that measures to control the coronavirus pandemic at the border cut illegal border crossings by more than 50 percent. Meanwhile, the chief of the Border Patrol’s Tucson sector also has taken to Twitter, showing border agents and detained migrants alike wearing face masks.

TUESDAY 9:27 a.m.

While lawmakers on Capitol Hill have yet to come to terms with a relief and support package in response to the Coronavirus, U.S. Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) is proposing legislation that would halt pay for Senate lawmakers until a bill is passed.

“If Americans aren’t getting paid, then neither should the Senators failing to support the workers and families who need help making ends meet,” Senator McSally Said.

MONDAY 9:49 p.m.

Yuma County's health district this evening announced two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. The cases come two days after the first confirmed case was announced for Yuma County.

MONDAY 7 p.m.

Effective at 2 a.m. Tuesday, the Cocopah Casino in Somerton will temporarily close their gaming operation. The hotel, gift shop and the Triple 777 Cafe will remain open until further notification.

MONDAY 5:15 p.m.

(Reporting from our partners on the Fronteras Desk) The U.S. and Mexico announced the closing of the shared border to shoppers and tourists alike in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The response is intended not to shatter cross-border economies, but experts say the economic impact in Arizona is inescapable.

---

Attorneys wanting to visit clients inside immigration detention centers now have to bring their own gear to protect against the coronavirus.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association says the rule will cut people off from their legal counsel.

MONDAY 3:35 p.m.

The Yuma County Public Health Services District has announced the county's second presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

County officials said the patient is isolated and recovering at home.

MONDAY 2:55 p.m.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order clarifying businesses and operations deemed essential by the state and providing certainty to business owners, employees and families.



The executive order outlines essential services to include:

Health care and public health organizations, including hospitals

Human services agencies, including those that provide services for the elderly, those with developmental disabilities, foster and adoption children and the homeless

Infrastructure operations, including food production, utility operators, construction and internet providers;

Government functions, including first responders, emergency management personnel, 911 operators, child protection staff and welfare providers

Business operations, including grocery and medicine providers

Organizations that provide charitable and social services, including religious and secular non-profit organizations and food banks

Media organizations, including newspaper, television, radio and other media services

Educational institutions, including public and private K-12 schools and universities

Restaurants for take out, delivery and drive thru only

Home-based and care services, including for seniors and those with developmental disabilities;

Residential facilities and shelters, including those for children, seniors or at-risk populations;

SUNDAY 10:05 p.m.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced the launch of a new statewide COVID-19 Hotline.



Arizonans can get important COVID-19 related information in English and Spanish by simply dialing 2-1-1.



Gov. Ducey said the hotline is administered by the Crisis Response Network and will offer an entry point to field questions and concerns from Arizona residents about COVID-19.



The hotline will provide important information, including:



-How to prepare for and prevent COVID-19 spread



-Testing information



-What populations are at higher risk

-What to do if an individual gets sick



-COVID-19 and animals



A list of websites with accurate, reliable and up-to-date information.



The line will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day of the week and can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 while an individual is located in Arizona.

SUNDAY 6:15 p.m.

At least one local franchise restaurant group in the Yuma area is offering free food to medical workers and first responders. Cedars Group, a Little Caesar's franchisee in Yuma is offering free pizza to doctors, nurses and first responders. They announced that health care workers can visit a local store on Tuesday and Wednesday, show their professional ID and enjoy one free pizza. Pick up only of course.

SUNDAY 1:45 p.m.

Churches in the Yuma area are live streaming religious services and posting them online on their websites and/or on their Facebook pages. Among those doing so are Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, St. Paul's Episcopal Church and The Vertical Church.

SUNDAY 9:30 a.m.

Arizona has reported its second death related to COVID-19, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH).

The first reported death was on Friday, March 20. The state's department of health services said it was a male in his 50's who lived in Maricopa County and had underlying health conditions.

The second reported death was Sunday, March 22. ADHS said it was a male in his 70's with underlying health conditions.

FRIDAY 5:18 p.m.

The Yuma Regional Medical Center today announced two new precautionary steps due to the COVID-19 virus. Beginning today, all elective surgeries and procedures not adversely impacting a patient’s health and that are not time sensitive are deferred for four weeks. And starting tomorrow, YRMC will be restricting all visitors to the hospital.

FRIDAY 4:33 p.m.

Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya told KAWC that Somerton City Hall will be closed to the public. Anaya said that, like the City of Yuma, bills can be paid online or there will be a location at city hall for those without online access.

Somerton Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed.

Somerton city officials are working to set up a hotline for seniors to get information and assistance.

Restaurants in Somerton will continue to serve for takeout orders only. Gyms will be closed.

FRIDAY 3:25 p.m.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced a two week extension of school closures until April 10. Information can be found at azed.gov. State testing requirements are being waived for this year.

FRIDAY 3:11 p.m.

The United States and Mexico are temporarily restricting all non-essential travel across its borders. “Non-essential” travel includes travel that is considered tourism or recreational in nature.

Department of Homeland Security officials said critical services such as food, fuel, healthcare and life-saving medicines must reach people on both sides of the border every day. Essential travel will therefore continue unimpeded during this time.

FRIDAY 2:15 p.m.

The president and chief executive officer of an organization that represents farmers growing fresh produce in Yuma County tells KAWC local agriculture work will go on with added protections for workers due to COVID-19 regulations.

Dave Puglia with Western Growers said the U.S. and Mexico are discussing travel restrictions at the border but ag leaders have been assured any changes will not impact their industry.

Stay tuned to KAWC for more information.



FRIDAY 8:52 a.m.

In a joint press conference with all Yuma County Mayors Friday, they confirmed the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Yuma.

Mayor Doug Nicholls of Yuma announcing that all bars, restaurants, and gyms to close throughout Yuma.

FRIDAY 8:37 a.m.

In an effort to protect the health of everyone at Yuma Regional Medical Center it will no longer allow any visitors starting Saturday, March 21st.

The hospital is also postponing all planned and non-emergency surgeries to conserve medical resources.



"'Enhanced' visitation restrictions remain in effect at all other YRMC facilities, including the Cancer Center and all ambulatory clinics throughout the community," said Darin Fenger with Yuma Regional Medical Center.

THURSDAY 5:15 p.m.

From Gov. Doug Ducey: "I’m issuing an Executive Order that requires restaurants in counties w/ confirmed cases of #COVID19 to provide dine-out options only, & closes bars, movie theaters and gyms. Restaurants will be allowed to deliver alcoholic beverages w/ food purchase"

This applies to counties inlcuding Maricopa and Pima but not Yuma or La Paz counties at this time.

THURSDAY 4:28 p.m.

Visit Yuma, the tourist information center for the City of Yuma and the surrounding area, has closed its doors due to the COVID-19 virus.

Visit Yuma Executive Director Linda Morgan told KAWC today’s closure of the Visitor Information Center and their administrative office is “out of an abundance of caution” to keep staff and visitors healthy.

THURSDAY 12:05 p.m.

As we previously reported, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson is suspending Mass and other religious services.

The Yuma Sun reports other churches are suspending services, with some offering an online option.

-St. Paul's Episcopal Church will broadcast morning prayers and Wednesday and Sunday services on Facbook Live.

-The Vertical Church will move all services online.

-Trinity United Methodist will post pre-recorded worship services online.

-The Yuma Ward of the Church of Latter-day Saints has suspended services and there were no plans to make services available online.

-Faith Baptist Church will create some online services but will also split services to allow people to meet in smaller gatherings.

-The non-denominational Connect Church will still conduct home groups but also livestream their Sunday service.



THURSDAY 11:32 a.m.

Starting today the Visitor Information Center and the Visit Yuma Administrative Offices for Visit Yuma will remain closed.

"We are closing our Administrative Offices to the public. Out of an abundance of caution to keep our staff healthy, we are rotating staff members' workdays to maintain social distancing, and we will not be open for the public to visit our offices," said Linda Morgan with Visit Yuma.

You can stay engaged with Visit Yuma through its website and social media channels. No word on when offices will re-open.

THURSDAY 10:30 a.m.

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) has established a temporary no visitor policy with the exception of compassionate cases as it continues to add safeguards to protect veterans, visitors, and employees.

It also asks that all Veterans and workers arrive early for any appointments in order to complete the pre-screening process.

The SAVAHCS includes the following outpatient clinics:

Casa Grande Outpatient Clinic

Green Valley Outpatient Clinic

Northwest Tucson Outpatient Clinic

Safford Outpatient Clinic

Sierra Vista Outpatient Clinic

Southeast Tucson Outpatient Clinic

Yuma Outpatient Clinic

THURSDAY 10:00 a.m.

The Tohono O'odham Nation has temporarily closed all Desert Diamond Casino properties in efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 in areas throughout the state.

It impacts all four of the Nation's casinos near Tucson, Sahuarita, Ajo, and the West Valley in Glendale.



"We will do everything we can to support our team members, including ensuring that they continue to be compensated during the planned closure. It is important that we all do our part in this uncertain time and we want to thank our guests and Desert Diamond family for their patience and understanding," said Rudy Prieto, CEO of the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise.

THURSDAY 9:45 a.m.

9:45

The annual Tunes and Tacos Festival has been postponed according to the City of Yuma and Cabelleros de Yuma.

No date has been established for when it will take place but the cancelation comes amid proactive measures to stop future transmission of any COVID-19 cases.

THURSDAY 9:37 a.m.

The City of San Luis expanded its emergency declaration Wednesday night making all public access to city facilities closed starting Thursday, March 19th. With the exception of the San Luis Police and Fire Department and the Municipal Court.

The city is providing a list of way to continue to pay your utility bills without having to do it in person.

City Council meetings will be audio streamed on the city's website.

WEDNESDAY 5 p.m.

Yuma County Library District libraries are closed until further notice. Meeting rooms at all libraries are also closed at this time.

WEDNESDAY 3:45 p.m.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that all Arizona ports of entry are fully operational and rumors of any being closed at this time due to COVID-19 are false.

Keep updated by visiting DHS.gov/coronavirus.

Del Sol and King Market stores in Yuma, San Luis and Somerton will open every Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. to serve customers over 65 years of age or older only.

WEDNESDAY 12:05 p.m.

The City of Yuma has announced service modifications aimed at preventing virus transmission and spread. Most City facilities will close to visitors and the general public at 4 p.m. today.

WEDNESDAY 9:30 a.m.

The Yuma County Fair announced on its Facebook page that it is canceled for 2020. The fair was scheduled to be held March 31-April 5.

WEDNESDAY 12 a.m.

Facing an increasing risk of virus spread, the Republican controlled House on Tuesday enacted a remote-voting plan for themselves that Democrats contend is designed largely to protect the GOP majority.

TUESDAY 6:35 p.m.

Bars Closed, Restaurants Switch To-Go and Takeout Only in Arizona

Bars throughout Arizona have been ordered closed and restaurants are to close dining rooms and move to takeout and delivery options only.

For restaurants with a drive thru window, that option may also remain.

The mayors of Phoenix, Tucson and Flagstaff have issued orders, following Centers For Disease Control recommendations against public gatherings of 10 of more people.

Mayors in the cities of Yuma and La Paz counties- including Yuma, Parker, San Luis and Somerton- had not issued such orders as of Tuesday evening. However, many national fast food restaurant chains have transitioned to takeout, drive thru and delivery only.

TUESDAY 6:10 p.m.

The following are announced closures in Parker:

The Parker Library will be closed to the public.

The Senior Center will be closed, however, people can pick up meals to go.

Town Hall and Public Works remain open.

The town will not be planning any events (Eggstravaganza, Healthy La Paz, fundraisers) until further notice.

TUESDAY 4:25 p.m.

The New York Times is reporting that the U.S plans to turn back asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants at the southern border over concerns of coronavirus spreading in detention centers.

Administration officials said the ports of entry, including San Luis and the Andrade port near Los Algodones, would remain open to American citizens and green-card holders, along with Mexicans who have documents, allowing them to visit. Commercial traffic will be allowed through as well.

TUESDAY 3:55 p.m.

: Arizona Western College President Dr. Daniel Corr tells KAWC that the school will be moving to online education through the end of the spring semester.

TUESDAY 3:15 p.m.

Emma Torres, the executive director of Campesinos Sin Fronteras, which serves farmworkers and low income residents in Yuma County, tells KAWC her clients are expressing concern over COVID-19. Torres said Campesinos' offices in San Luis and Somerton remain open. Their health fairs are cancelled and health programs have moved to individual visits to their offices.

Stay tuned to KAWC 88.9 FM and kawc.org for more from Emma Torres at Campesinos Sin Fronteras.

TUESDAY 3:10 p.m.

The Yuma Crossing Heritage Area announced that, after today, they will be suspending operations at the Yuma Territorial Prison and Colorado River State Historic Park.

TUESDAY 2:26 p.m.

The City of Yuma Parks and Recreation Department has suspended all activities related to Parks and Recreation through at least March 27. Yuma city spokesman Dave Nash says that includes all events and activities and league play at venues as varied as the Yuma Art Center, the Historic Yuma Theater and all city athletic fields.

TUESDAY 2:20 p.m.

All Yuma County library programs for the month of March are cancelled/postponed.

TUESDAY 12:26 p.m.

With all events in San Luis, Arizona postponed for the next four weeks, the Census 2020 Takeover events will be taking place from May 7 to June 4. The Census is now live at http://my2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020.

TUESDAY 12:20 p.m.

Harkins Theaters announced it is closing all theaters. That includes the location at the Yuma Palms.

TUESDAY 8:00 a.m.

Yuma Regional Medical Center expands visitor restrictions to protect patients and the public from COVID-19. The new regulations begin today and include no visitors under 18 (with some exceptions), limits on the number of people in a room, a ban on waiting in hallways or waiting areas, and limited entrances. See the complete list of visitor restrictions here.

MONDAY 4:38 p.m.

Arizona Western College announced the cancellation of spring sports, per the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association.

MONDAY 4:30 p.m.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties, today called for a suspension of daily public Mass services in response to increased Centers for Disease Control recommendations against public gatherings.

MONDAY, 8:00a.m.

Arizona Western College President Dr. Daniel Corr updated students and faculty about the college response to coronavirus late Sunday.

In an email to the AWC community, Dr. Corr said AWC is continuing to monitor state and federal developments.

Last week the college announced it will transition all students to online classes beginning Wednesday. March 18. Sunday, Dr. Corr announced the college’s Child Development Learning Lab (CDLL) will close Wednesday as well. Like the closure of public schools announced by Governor Doug Ducey late Sunday, Dr. Corr noted that the CDLL closure will place an added burden on parents and notes he has given supervisors flexibility to deal with any impacts to staffing.

Dr. Corr says the college is committed to operating as close to normal as possible but acknowledges that the situation is fluid and could change day to day. He thanked college staff for their planning efforts and praised the Technology and Distance Education teams as they transition students to online learning.

More information about the AWC response to coronavirus here.

MONDAY, 7:00a.m.

Closures linked to concern over coronavirus could include the Arizona Legislature.

The Associated Press reports Arizona House and Senate leaders are scheduled to meet today to discuss their options. One big question is the state budget. They could decide to pass a “baseline budget” for the upcoming fiscal year and temporarily shut down until later in the year. Or they could pass the budget as it exists now with the option of making changes later. But with two Republican legislators planning to sit out this week due to concerns over coronavirus exposure, bills that require a GOP majority will not pass without Democratic support.

Republican State Senators Heather Carter and Paul Boyer say they think the state Capitol should shut down.

SUNDAY, 10:00p.m.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls declared a state of emergency for the City of Yuma. While there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus, Covid-19 in Yuma County, Nicholls said he find "it prudent to prepare for the unavoidable confirmation" of the virus in Yuma. Soon after, Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya signed a declaration delcaring an emergency for his city. The declaration includes suspension of all city sponsored recreational activities including the senior center and convention center.

SUNDAY, 4:00p.m.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and state Superintendent for Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman have announced that all schools in Arizona will close starting Monday, March 16 through at least March 27. They say they worked to keep schools open , but many districts were concerned about staffing and abscences. They also say there will be options for children who rely on school lunch programs.

SATURDAY, 4:30p.m.

Yuma County Supervisor Chair Tony Reyes and border city mayors called for calm and unity at a late Saturday press conference from Yuma City Hall, as local residents worry over over the arrival of coronavirus in the region.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls led the 4:30 press conference stressing that the region still has no reported confirmed case of coronavirus COVID-19.

"Stockpiling not beneficial." - Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls

Mayor Nicholls said the community will not “lack for food, water or toilet paper,” and that there was no reason for store shelves to be emptied. He called for calm and unity as the community faces “uncertain” times.

Mayor Gerardo Sanchez was briefly questioned about why San Luis had declared an emergency while of other cities, like Yuma and Somerton, have not. He said the community's proximity to the border was a factor in his desire to be as cautious as possible.

Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya and Wellton Mayor Cecilia C. McCollough said they are monitoring the situation day to day and will make determinations for their communities based on county and CDC recommendations.

Mayor Nicholls addressed the cancellation of some local events and said that determination is unique to each event and people should use their own judgment about precautions they will take and which events they attend.

“We will get through this together,” Nicholls said.

FRIDAY 11:20 p.m.

City of San Luis officials announced late Friday that Mayor Gerardo Sanchez declared a local state of emergency on the current situation with COVID-19 coronavirus.

7 p.m.

Yuma County Declares Emergency Due To COVID-19

In order to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Yuma County Board of Supervisors has approved an emergency declaration to protect county residents.

6:10 p.m.

New presumptive positive coronavirus case diagnosed in Pima County, 10th in Arizona

The Pima County Health Department (PCHD) announced today that a second Pima County resident has been presumptively diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus. How the individual contracted the virus is currently under investigation and household contacts are under observation in home isolation.

FRIDAY 2:00pm

Yuma Mayor makes statment and cancels weekend event. Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls released a statement late Thursday concerning COVID-19. The Mayor noted the need for calm as measure taken to protect the community impact daily life and activity. "Acting with an abundance of caution," Nicholls says the city will cancel the Music on Main St. Patrick's Day event scheuled for Saturday, March 14.

FRIDAY 1:08 p.m.

The Yuma County Library has canceled and postponed all programs for the month of March starting today.

The library will continue to operate during regularly scheduled hours and be open to the public

FRIDAY 12:50 p.m.

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors has declared an emergency in unincorporated areas of Yuma County to address concerns regarding COVID-19.

The declaration allows the county - if necessary, to enforce closures of local businesses, impose curfews, and determine if county offices should remain open or closed.

The Trump Administration has also declared a national emergency amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

FRIDAY 12:15 p.m.

The Yuma Palms has cancelled all events through April in accordance to the Center for Disease Control’s efforts to limit large gatherings. The events include; The Easter Egg Hunt, The Village Jazz Series, Crossroads Mission’s Farmers Market, and the monthly Sip & and Shop.

Visit Yuma’s annual brew fest ‘Rio de Cerveza’ has also been cancelled. The event was scheduled for March 28th at the Colorado River State Historic Park in Yuma.

Visit Yuma is issuing refunds starting Monday, March 16th.

FRIDAY at 9:30am

Yuma Regional Medical Center's Mika Naranjo tells listener's to KAWC's Arizona Edition that while there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus, COVID-19 in Yuma County, the region's only hospital is planning for future patients.

THURSDAY MARCH 12 at 6:14 p.m.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is warning of potential scammers related to the coronavirus. Scammers may use emails, social media or phone calls to ask for donations or sell products. You are advised not to click links from unknown sources. Research any organization or business before buying. Beware fake CDC alerts.

THURSDAY 5 p.m.

Arizona Western College officials announced the cancellation of classes on Monday and Tuesday in an effort to take precautions against the coronavirus. AWC will then transition from in-person classes to online classes starting March 18.

THURSDAY 4:29 p.m.

Sunset Health officials announced that a patient in San Luis, Arizona met screening criteria consistent with a viral respiratory infection, including the coronavirus on Wednesday. Test results for whether the patient has the virus are still pending.

THURSDAY 3:27 p.m.

Yuma Union High School District officials announced they will suspend all extracurricular activities until further notice, beginning Friday.

While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yuma County, Yuma Union district officials said they are taking this step “with an abundance of caution.”

Classes will proceed as regularly scheduled with food service and transportation fully operational. The suspension of after-school events includes all activities, athletics, performances, field trips, student travel and staff professional development as well as facilities rentals and after-school community use of facilities.

THURSDAY 1:50pm

Yuma Palms Regional Center officials announced that, in an effort to follow World Health Organization and the CDC guidelines to limit large gatherings all events at Yuma Palms through April will be cancelled. This includes The Easter Egg Hunt, The Village Jazz Series, Crossroads Mission’s Farmers Market and suspending the monthly Sip & Shop.

THURSDAY, 1:35pm

The Democratic National Committee announced it is cancelling and moving Sunday's scheduled debate in Phoenix between Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice-President Joe Biden. The debate will now be held in Washington, DC. There will be no audience.

Regional Confirmed or Suspected Cases of Coronavirus:

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

Two cases of the virus were confirmed in El Centro, according to the El Centro Regional Medical Center. In total, there have been seven persons suspected of carrying COVID-19 in the valley which is about one hour west of Yuma County.

As a result, the Naval Air Facility El Centro (NAFEC) announced Wednesday it is canceling its 50th annual air show at the base due to uncertainty regarding the spread of Coronavirus.

“This was not easy to make, but given our current environment and with the safety and health of our audience as the primary concern, I am convinced that it is the right thing to do,” said Captain Kingsley, Commanding Officer of NAFEC.

Events Canceled or Postponed Throughout Yuma County:

Yuma Palms events cancelled through April

Visit Yuma's brew fest "Rio de Cerveza"

Yuma County Library events cancelled through march

KAWC's Concert with Mariachi Cenzontle and Mariachi Gadsden

MCAS Yuma Airshow

Yuma Union High School District Job fair

2020’s Women’s Expo Postponed in Yuma

Events at Yuma Palms Regional Center including The Village Jazz Series

Extracurricular activities for the Yuma Union High School District, including performing arts and athletics.

KAWC Mariachi Concert

Jazz Series at the Yuma Palms

Public events in San Luis, Arizona.